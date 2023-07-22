Manchester United want to wrap up their deal for Rasmus Hojlund much quicker than the Andre Onana saga, according to reports in Europe (via Sport Witness).

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

Erik ten Hag is looking to make a number of improvements to the Red Devils’ spine ahead of their return to UEFA Champions League action this season, with additions likely between the sticks, at centre-back, in the middle of the park and perhaps most importantly up front.

Onana has already arrived from Inter to replace David De Gea, but Sevilla star Bono has also been linked with a move with Dean Henderson looking likely to move on, while at centre-back Harry Maguire’s likely departure will probably prompt a new signing there.

As far as central midfielders are concerned it looks like Sofyan Amrabat or bust at the moment, although reports this weekend have claimed the player is set to turn down any approaches from Manchester in favour of a move to La Liga.

Finally, the main centre-forward target appears to be Atalanta starlet Hojlund, with reports this week suggesting talks are advancing with Fabrizio Romano even claiming an official bid is being lined up.

And now, an update from the continent, translated by Sport Witness, suggests the deal for Hojlund could move along quite quickly. Indeed, The Red Devils believe they can reduce the Serie A club’s demands just like they did with Inter for their new shot-stopper, but in much more efficient fashion.

They say that United officials will make an “official offer” of an initial €60m (£52m) with several add-ons and bonuses some time next week, and it’s likely the deal then gets wrapped up in a timely fashion.

How many goals has Rasmus Hojlund scored?

In truth, it’s hard to see a big money move for Hojlund as anything other than a risky one – the 20 year-old has just one full season under his belt in a top five European league and scored only nine goals in his debut campaign in Serie A, but there is certainly potential there for the risk to pay off.

He scored six times from just 13 starts as a teenager with Sturm Graz, following that up with three strikes in six starts the following campaign, proving he can hit the back of the net when given opportunities, which is what earned his move to Atalanta.

And while he didn’t exactly soar up the goalscoring charts in Italy, his all-round play makes for impressive reading, with the underlying statistics painting the picture of a player with fantastic link-up and genius positioning.

Indeed, according to FBRef, when compared with positional peers in the ‘Big Five’ leagues last season, Hojlund ranked in the 99th percentile for progressive passes received and in the 84th for non-penalty expected goals, which shows he makes excellent runs, finds space well and puts himself in positions to receive the ball in dangerous areas and get chances.

He also ranks highly for pass completion, shot-creating actions and progressive carries, so if he can start sticking a few more in the back of the net he clearly has what it takes to be a complete number nine.

Hailed as an “absolute monster in the making” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the young Dane has all the makings of a boom or bust signing with a seriously high ceiling.