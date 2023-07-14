Manchester United have been on an extensive search to identify their next big-name striker this summer and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on the club's pursuit of one particular target.

What's the latest on Man United's interest in Rasmus Hojlund?

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United are preparing a "new proposal" to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Galetti revealed on Twitter:

"Talks on between #ManUTD and #Atalanta for #Højlund.

"Understand that after the closure of the deal with Inter for Onana, #MUFC will prepare a new proposal for Rasmus.

"The position of the 🇮🇹 club for the 🇩🇰 striker is the same: £50m to evaluate his farewell."

What is Rasmus Hojlund's style of play?

It is no secret that Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster the centre-forward role at Old Trafford following the premature exit of Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of last year, and the club has been linked with a number of strikers across Europe.

Harry Kane, Goncalo Ramos and Victor Osimhen are just some of the big-name goal machines that have been tipped for a move to the Theatre of Dreams this summer, however, it is looking increasingly likely that the United boss will put his faith in Hojlund to develop and flourish under his guidance.

The 6 foot 2 youngster has been a stand-out performer for Atalanta owing to his strong stature and hold-up play that allows others to become involved in his attacking prowess, which has ultimately led to comparisons to Erling Haaland already.

In an interview, Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini claimed:

"Hojlund has this spirit, energy, intensity, but also the technical quality that is just remarkable. He still has so much margin for improvement, too.

"He has very similar characteristics to Haaland. He is so quick, he’s under 11 seconds over 100m and that’s not even trying very hard. Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity. I am convinced he’ll have a great career, he just gets stronger every day."

This style of play could be perfectly complemented by the presence of Mason Mount in midfield - United's first signing of the summer - and the pair could form an attacking partnership next season that would be unstoppable against opponents, both in the Premier League and on the European stage.

According to WhoScored, the former Chelsea maestro boasts strengths in taking set-pieces, key passes and through balls, as well as his highest-rated position (6.89) last season being in the no.10 role just behind the striker, proving that he would be the perfect candidate to provide goal-scoring opportunities to Hojlund next season.

Whilst it may seem more favourable to sign a striker with a lot more experience to lead the forward line into future success, there is an opportunity for Ten Hag to mould and develop Hojlund into the exact profile of centre-forward that he wants to deploy in front of goal and at just 20 years old could deliver a decade of service.

With that being said, the signing of Hojlund - once hailed a "monster in the making" by Jacek Kulig - would be a great piece of business for the Red Devils this summer and if the young goalscorer could quickly strike up a good connection with Mount, it could take the side to the next level next season.