Manchester United are now progressing in their bid to bring Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford this summer, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that an official bid is imminent.

How many goals has Rasmus Hojlund scored?

The 20-year-old hasn't hit double digits with current side Atalanta in the league, but has already stood out in spite of that fact. In just 20 starts, he plundered nine goals and hit two assists - meaning that his goals per 90 rate stood at 0.44 as the season drew to a close.

Whilst he wasn't able to hit 10+ goals for the side in Serie A, it does mark the best return of his career to date. If you also look at his record over the course of his time in first-team football, he is only getting better. Starting with six goals at Sturm Graz, he then managed a further three for them a campaign later before his switch to Italy halted that goalscoring for the Austrian side.

His non-penalty goals of nine for Atalanta actually put him in the top ten highest scorers in the division over the 2022/23 season and his 28 shots on target also ranked him in seventh in that stat to boot. The young talent then has proven his ability to cut it with the other striking options in a top league and can already help lead the line for his side - despite the fact he is only just leaving his teens.

Are Manchester United signing Rasmus Hojlund?

It is these performances that are now drawing attention from elsewhere. Even though the 20-year-old has only been with the Serie A outfit a year, it means he is at risk of already leaving the club. Manchester United have been one of the most heavily linked teams for the player, with the Premier League outfit increasingly keen to get a deal over the line. A recent report stated that a move was coming soon from the Red Devils for the striker - and it appears as that could be drawing near.

According to a report from reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, the ace has already spoken to United and wants to make the move to Old Trafford. The only thing left to agree on is a fee, and it states that the Red Devils will make an official bid to sign the youngster next.

He could cost them a hefty price though, with Atalanta wanting at least 65 million Euros (or £55.9m) to land the forward this window. It appears United though did try to offload some players as part of the deal - but the Italian side snubbed that approach from the Premier League club.

Romano said: "Manchester United are preparing their opening bid for Rasmus Højlund! Told personal terms are 100% agreed. He wants United. Atalanta told United they don’t want 3 players offered in the deal after initial talks. Asking price around €65/70m. Next step: official bid."

He's already been praised by those who have seen him play, despite the fact he is still only young and early on in his career. Journalist Ben Jacobs for example stated that he is a "phenomenal talent" already and even went as far as to state he is the "next Haaland".

It's a bold claim, but it shows how excellent he has already been in front of goal - and how much potential he has to get even better in the game as he ages and gets more experience. If Man United can add him to their squad this summer then, not only would they solve their frontline issues, but they'd also have a player who could potentially lead them for a decade.