Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for Rasmus Hojlund this summer and now a fresh update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player has been revealed.

What's the latest on Rasmus Hojlund to Man United?

According to Football Transfers, the Atalanta striker has now agreed on personal terms with Man United ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford this summer.

As per the report, the Red Devils are still in the process of coming to an agreement with his Serie A club, however, it is claimed that if negotiations don't get tied up quickly, Hojlund will hand in a transfer request to speed up proceedings.

The striker recently acquired the same representation as Erik ten Hag in the hope that it would assist with completing a deal to the Premier League, however, Atalanta are commanding a £60m fee to part ways with their promising prospect and would rather make the sale in 2024.

How good is Rasmus Hojlund?

It is no secret that snapping up the services of a prolific and talented striker is high on Ten Hag's list of priorities during the summer transfer window and with a deal for Mason Mount finally secured, the club's hierarchy can now put their focus into identifying the right goal-scoring asset in the final third.

Hojlund - who has already secured comparisons to Erling Haaland - is an exciting young prospect who is already showing glimpses of his incredible potential at just 20 years old and with the right coaching under the Man United manager who is renowned for nurturing youth talent, he could take his game to the next level.

As per FBref, the Danish goal threat is most comparable to Robert Lewandowski, Romelu Lukaku and Jonathan David over the last 12 months, which is a testament to his skill set in the centre-forward role.

Not only that, Hojlund ranks in the top 30% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for non-penalty goals, progressive carries, successful take-ons, shot-creating actions and touches, demonstrating his clear ability to use his 6 foot 3 stature to win the ball and beat defenders in dangerous areas of the pitch.

The signing of Hojlund - once hailed "remarkable" by his manager Gian Piero Gasperini - would surely present an opportunity for Ten Hag to cash in on Anthony Martial as he is now in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and it has been reported that the club are willing to sell should the right offer be tabled this summer.

When comparing Hojlund's output with the Man United striker over last season, the Serie A ace outperformed his position competitor in several key attributes including the vital statistic of goal contributions (16 v 8), shots on target rate (54.7% v 46.2%) and shot-creating actions per 90 (2.75 v 2.58).

With that being said, if the Manchester giants can secure a deal for Hojlund it would be a great piece of business for the club heading into next season.

Not only would they seal an upgrade on Martial but it could finally resolve one of Ten Hag's biggest headaches in his pursuit to get the club back on track after years of mediocrity.