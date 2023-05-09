Manchester United are considering a deal to try and sign Amadou Onana this summer, according to TeamTalk.

Will Manchester United sign Amadou Onana?

The Red Devils will be on the hunt for reinforcements when the summer transfer window opens, with manager Erik Ten Hag revealing that he wants to add to the "depth in the squad". Currently, United have a squad of 32 according to Transfermarkt, but three of those players are loans (Wout Weghorst, Marcel Sabitzer and Jack Butland).

With the club aiming to secure Champions League football via the Premier League this season, it also means that depth will be as important as ever if they want to compete on all fronts. Two essential problem areas that have been identified by the boss, regardless of depth, are in midfield and attack. Ten Hag reportedly wants another body in the centre of the field, with the manager having already identified a need to strengthen there via the short-term addition of Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich in January.

With the player heading back to Germany in the summer though, it increases the need for midfield signings - and one name being linked is Amadou Onana from Everton. According to TeamTalk, the Red Devils are keeping tabs on his situation and should the Toffees suffer a relegation to the Championship, they could snap the player up.

He could prove to be an ideal Scott McTominay replacement too, with the 21-year-old capable of filling the same role as the Scotland international. However, the current Red Devils man might not move anywhere unless an interested team can stump up the club's £50m asking price for the player.

If they can get rid of McTominay for a decent sum, it would clear the way for a like-for-like swap in terms of transfer fee and position for Everton's Onana.

Should Man United sign Amadou Onana?

The midfielder has impressed for Everton since signing for the Goodison Park outfit last summer. Even with his side struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table, the player has thrived and emerged as one of their most reliable assets. His rating of 6.71 on WhoScored puts him within the top ten best players at the club right now and his 2.3 tackles puts him in the top five at the club to boot. Standing at 6 foot 4 too, the youngster is an imposing presence in the centre and backs it up with his performances.

United are desperate for the kind of player that Onana is, someone who they can turn to when needed to come into the side and break up opposition attacks, stick a foot in and work hard for a full 90 minutes, offering Casemiro the chance for rest and rotation. The 21-year-old can do that in spades, with Newcastle legend Alan Shearer saying that the midfielder is "tireless" and that in Everton's 1-0 victory over Arsenal he "ran himself into the ground."

Onana then would be a potentially effective option to solidify the United midfield.