Manchester United could finally have a new goalkeeper in their ranks soon, with reliable journalist Ben Jacobs reporting that the Red Devils are confident a deal could be finalised this week for Andre Onana.

How many games has Andre Onana played for Inter?

The 27-year-old has only just settled into his surroundings in Milan, having joined the Serie A side at the beginning of the 2022/23 season, but could seemingly already be on the move again. Having been impressive with his showings for Ajax - he helped them to four league titles during his time in the Netherlands - the Italian side decided to snap him up on a permanent basis last summer.

He was instantly thrown into their first-team squad and helped his new team to reach the Champions League final. He was also a prominent figure in the league, playing 24 times in Serie A and conceding 24 goals.

He was even more impressive on the European stage though, with 13 showings in the Champions League leading to just eleven goals conceded. It shows that he is one of the best in his position right now, having played such a crucial part in Inter's run to the final. His eight clean sheets in the top flight of Italian football also meant he sat in the top ten in that area over the course of the campaign, while his save percentage of 73.5% also put him as the eighth-best shot-stopper in that field too.

Are Manchester United signing Andre Onana?

His performances have now led to some big interest in snapping him up this transfer window. With Premier League side Man United on the hunt for a new player to feature inbetween the sticks, they have turned their attention to Onana.

The Red Devils have been moving to try and agree a deal for the 27-year-old and last week it was suggested that a deal between the two parties was close to being done. Now, according to a report from reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, that transfer could indeed go through this week.

He states that United are "confident" of the deal being finalised before the week is out and that even the goalkeeper is ready for the switch to England, having been told to "prepare" for his move to the Premier League last week.

Jacobs said: "Manchester United remain confident of securing Andre Onana this week despite suggestions Inter are being difficult over the final fee. Onana was told last week to prepare for the move to Old Trafford."

After a year of superb performances, the shot-stopper has recieved possibly some of the highest praise a player can get. Treble-winning manager Pep Guardiola stated that Onana is "exceptional" and also said he's "one of the best in the world".

It shows just how high his stock is at the moment, and how solid he can be inbetween the sticks - the goalkeeper is not just good, but stands as one of the best in his field right now. If Man United do manage to get a deal over the line then, it could really be a big upgrade on David De Gea and could make them much more formidable in defence in the next campaign.