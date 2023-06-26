Manchester United could finally make an official approach for goalkeeper Andre Onana this week, with La Gazzetta dello Sport, via The Faithful MUFC, reporting a bid is expected to be tabled soon.

How many games has Andre Onana played?

The shot-stopper joined up with Inter at the beginning of the 2022/23 season and has already made quite the impression at the club after his switch from Ajax. It didn't take him long to establish himself as their first-choice in goal, with the player managing a total of 24 league appearances, conceding 24 along the way.

His eight clean sheets ranked within the top ten goalkeepers in the division, and while it wasn't enough to help his side to a Serie A title - they ended up in third place - he did also help them get to the Champions League final.

These performances for the Italian side have now led to interest from afar. Currently, it is Manchester United who have taken the driving seat in the race to add Onana to their squad - the Red Devils are in pole position to beat Chelsea to his signature, although no official bid has yet been tabled.

Have Manchester United made a bid for Andre Onana?

According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, via The Faithful MUFC, the Premier League side are now preparing to make their official bid for the goalkeeper this week.

Inter are keen to flog their number one shot-stopper, purely because they want the funds from his sale to make their own move for Romelu Lukaku. It means they are now prepared to consider and accept an offer from United, and it seems as though the Glazers could be about to offer 50 million Euros (£42.8m) to get him to move to Old Trafford. Indeed, a formal bid is expected in from the United owners this week.

It would be a good deal for United if they could land the former Ajax man for around that price, as those around him have often recognised his talents and feel that Onana has plenty to offer a club.

Torino 'keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic stated that the 6 foot 3 Cameroon star is "excellent" and has a "brilliant future" in the game based on his performances already. At just 27-years-old - relatively young for a shot-stopper - he's already achieved plenty and could get even better.

With Man United potentially taking a chance on the Inter man, he could soon have the chance to prove his abilities in the Premier League too.