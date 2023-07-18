Manchester United have been told how much they would need to splash out to bring in Axel Disasi this summer, with talks underway as reported by Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

How many games has Axel Disasi played for Monaco?

The 25-year-old has begun to establish himself as a first-team regular for current side Monaco, having gradually gathered more and more Ligue 1 minutes since his move to the Louis II Stadium three seasons ago.

Initially managing just 24 starts (but three goals, impressive for a defender), he has since been given 30 and then 37 starts for the side during the following two campaigns. It shows that he has steadily become more and more important and prominent for the French outfit and is now one of the leaders of their backline. In the last campaign, he also managed his best ever return in terms of goal contributions, with three goals and three assists in the league.

Prior to joining Monaco, he had made a name for himself with Reims in Ligue 2. He was actually given his league debut by Paris FC at just 17 years of age and played three times that year for them as well. That led to his switch to Reims and after initially being nothing more than a prospect on the fringes of the squad, he eventually formed part of the squad that won Ligue 2 promotion before becoming a key player in the top tier.

That campaign in which they were promoted saw him play 13 times for the side in the league and then, upon their jump up in division, he gathered a further 31 appearances for the club before his transfer.

Are Manchester United signing Axel Disasi?

With Disasi now proving himself at the very top level in France, he could now be given the chance to shine in England it seems. That's because, according to a report from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, both Manchester United and Newcastle in the Premier League are in talks over a potential deal for the 25-year-old this summer - but it could be costly.

That's because Monaco have demanded that either party will need to pay at least 45 million Euros (or £38.6m) to get a transfer over the line for the defender. The journalist adds that discussions are continuing even though both clubs are now aware of how much they will need to spend for the central defender this window.

Whilst not describing Disasi alone, football talent scout Jacek Kulig has previously listed the defender as one of the French squad's options. As he ran through the amount of talent he perceives the side to have at their disposal, he insisted that it was "crazy" to see all of the solid options the country have at the back. It shows that the Monaco man is seen as someone who could certainly compete for a spot with in an elite national side and is a player on the up - and therefore, if United want more defensive reinforcements, they could do a lot worse than him this window.