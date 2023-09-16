And so the cracks widen and worsen for Manchester United.

Following a turbulent start to the campaign both on and off the field for the Red Devils - encapsulated over the past week with the banishment of both Antony and Jadon Sancho - it is safe to say that the club are now in what can only be described as a "full-blown crisis", as per journalist Samuel Luckhurst, following Saturday's grim 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

With two defeats from the opening four Premier League games, the hope had been that a much-needed international break would allow United to regroup and refresh ahead of a hectic run of fixtures, with that having born true in what was a positive opening period against Roberto De Zerbi's men.

Any semblance of excitement swiftly disappeared, however, as former United man Danny Welbeck struck an early blow to set the tone for another disappointing day at Old Trafford, with even a late stunner from young Hannibal Mejbri proving nothing more than a mere consolation following prior goals from Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro.

In truth, Erik ten Hag's main men yet again failed to come to the party, with Casemiro, in particular, looking off the pace after failing to track the aforementioned Welbeck for the game's opening goal, with GOAL's Richard Martin writing that the Brazilian had been 'pretty poor', prior to his 64th-minute withdrawal.

The former Real Madrid hero had won just three of his six duels in that dismal showing and achieved a pass accuracy rate of just 79%, having regularly given away possession from his deep-lying role.

That being said, however, the 31-year-old wasn't alone in having let his manager down on the day, with fellow 2022 signing Lisandro Martinez arguably putting in an even worse performance at centre-back.

How did Lisandro Martinez perform against Brighton?

Having looked like an "absolute monster" last term - according to teammate Luke Shaw - prior to his season-ending injury, the Argentine is yet to rediscover that fine form this time around, with Luckhurst writing that the 25-year-old is 'still nowhere near his level of last season'.

Despite being deemed fit to play after previously being forced off against Arsenal, the former Ajax man may have wished he had remained on the treatment table, as he was arguably given the run around by Welbeck and co.

The diminutive defender was far too easily caught out by Gross' clever shimmy for the Seagulls' second goal of the game, with the aforementioned Martin going on to suggest that it was 'one of his worst performances in a United shirt'.

That is evidenced by the fact that the £120k-per-week gem won just a solitary duel prior to his late withdrawal and was dribbled past once, with it looking as if he is longing for the return of usual partner, Raphael Varane alongside him.

It is not as if it is the first time that Martinez has come undone this season, however, with the no-nonsense asset also memorably turning into his own net in the defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur, with his overall average match rating this season of 6.64 ranking him just 17th among his teammates, as per Sofascore.

As for today's encounter, the 5 foot 9 brute was awarded just a 6.5 match rating, with that ranking him as the joint-worst performer for those in a United shirt, while placing him behind that man Casemiro (6.8).

With the Red Devils' woes deepening of late - having already slipped nine points behind rivals Manchester City - Ten Hag will desperately need Martinez et al to shake off this latest defeat quickly ahead of Wednesday's trip to Bayern Munich, with another sluggish showing likely to be punished yet again by the prowling Harry Kane.