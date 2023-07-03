Manchester United are looking at "many goalkeepers" in the transfer market despite concrete links with Inter's Andre Onana, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest on United's goalkeeper search?

Erik ten Hag still has big decisions to make before the Premier League season begins in mid-August, one of which being who he wants as his goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

With David de Gea's contract situation still unclear, all attention has been on who may come in to replace the Spaniard in between the sticks.

Inter's Andre Onana has been the man most frequently linked with being De Gea's successor, with the Italian side braced for an official bid from United for their stopper.

However, transfer insider Romano has claimed that the Red Devils are keeping their options open at the moment, with plenty of goalkeepers on their radar.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: "Still no bid [for Onana] from Manchester United, as I'm speaking. Inter are still waiting for that bid because they are convinced that Manchester United will bid, and they know that Man United are exploring multiple options, not just Onana.

"It is true that they are considering many goalkeepers and many solutions, including the possibility of speaking again to David de Gea. So, they want to consider all the options, but among these options there is for sure Andre Onana."

He added: "Still time for internal discussion before attacking any situation for goalkeepers. So, this is the reality for Onana, still no bid on Monday morning."

Ten Hag is interested in a goalkeeper who complements his passing philosophy more than De Gea, much like Onana does, but a number of factors such as price, age and availability will naturally enter discussions surrounding a new number one at Man United.

Inter want somewhere around the £45m mark for Onana who was instrumental in the club's journey to the Champions League final last season and Coppa Italia triumph.

Who are United's other goalkeeper options?

One of the most obvious options available to Ten Hag is simply offering a new contract to De Gea, who has reportedly agreed to a pay cut to stay at Old Trafford. The 32-year-old won the Premier League Golden Glove award last season, keeping 17 clean sheets for the Red Devils.

Brentford's David Raya could be an alternative with the Spaniard desperate to leave the Bees this summer. The 27-year-old, who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet, was linked with Tottenham but the Lilywhites have since brought in Guglielmo Vicario, which likely means any deal would now be off the table.

Erik ten Hag is supposedly a huge fan of MLS goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic as well (via MEN), with the 23-year-old New England Revolution shot-stopper a name to keep an eye on at Old Trafford.