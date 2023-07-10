Manchester United could be set to launch a bid for a new striker, with Sportsmediasetl via Sport Witness, reporting that the Red Devils have an offer lined up for Dusan Vlahovic as an alternative to Rasmus Hojlund, who is also strongly linked.

How many goals has Dusan Vlahovic scored for Juventus?

The 23-year-old has only been with current club Juventus for two seasons, but has already made quite the impression for the Serie A outfit. His goal tally has gradually increased and improved, with the Serbian managing to hit a double-digit tally over the course of the 2022/23 league campaign. In total, he featured on 27 occasions for the Turin side but managed ten goals and two assists - meaning that he ended the season with a rate of 0.56 goal contributions per 90.

Prior to the move to Juve, he was even better for Fiorentina. Vlahovic plundered 17 Serie A strikes in his last campaign with the club and managed to break the 20-goal barrier for La Viola in 2020/21. It means that his career total currently stands at 62 league goals in just 104 starts - and with the 23-year-old still only early on his career, there is room for plenty more where that came from.

Are Manchester United signing Dusan Vlahovic?

With Juventus now missing out on European football after a seventh-placed Serie A finish, there is interest in luring the Serbian away from the club this transfer window. Chelsea have been one of the sides most keen to do business, with a recent report suggesting that the striker himself may fancy a switch to Stamford Bridge.

They aren't the only Premier League side keeping tabs on the situation though, with Man United also eager to try and wrap up a deal for the attacker if they can this window, presumably as a different option to Hojlund - it's hard to envisage both joining.

Now, according to a report from Sportsmediaset, via Sport Witness, the Red Devils are indeed pushing on with trying to sign Vlahovic this summer. Their report claims that the top flight side have a bid ready to go for the forward, adding that it is an offer that could cost them a whopping 65 million Euros (or £55.7m).

Erik Ten Hag's outfit though are not the only club prepared to splash the cash to land him, with Tottenham and Chelsea also ready to make the same offer to try and land the Serbian on a deal this window. It means it could be a three-way choice for the player, though none of the three are close to Juve's price tag yet.

The level of interest in his services showcases how superb Vlahovic has been since his switch to Juventus. The striker has really stood out with his goalscoring antics, and former professionals and managers alike have complimented the forward for his abilities to date.

Alessio Tacchinardi for example, who is a current coach and formerly featured for Juventus, has stated that Vlahovic is an "extraordinary" player and he can "tremendously increase" the goalscoring ability of a team. The attacker is a real threat upfront then - and if United were able to sign him, then it would help solve their current forward line dilemma ahead of next season.