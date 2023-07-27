Manchester United have been named as one of three teams who are still keen to get a deal done for Benjamin Pavard, as reported by Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

How many goals has Benjamin Pavard scored?

The 27-year-old has been a frequent member of Bayern Munich's first-team squad over the past few years, helping the side to four Bundesliga titles during his time with the club. In 2022/23, he helped them to glory again as a regular in the starting eleven and actually managed more starts for the German giants last time around than he did in the two previous campaigns.

He featured 30 times in total for Bayern - with 27 starts - and is partial to a goal or two as well, with four strikes to his name and one assist to boot. In total, the Frenchman now has well over 100 league games to his name for the Bavarians and has managed eight goals and six assists along the way.

Not only has he impressed domestically, but he also formed part of the Bayern side that won the Champions League trophy in 2019/20. He even found international glory with his country, having won the World Cup with France as well. Pavard then is proven on every possible European and World stage so far - and it means he has bags of experience, as well as the time on his side to continue performing at such a level for years to come.

Are Manchester United signing Benjamin Pavard?

However, his time at Bayern may be coming to a close this summer. According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Pavard remains keen to leave the German giants this transfer window after four seasons - and that has put three teams on alert.

It appears to be a three-way race between Premier League sides Man United and Man City, as well as Juventus, who want to bring him to Turin. The report states that nobody has made a "concrete" offer for his services yet but it does appear as though he will be finding somewhere new to play his football this summer. It's unclear also how much he could potentially cost or how much any bid would have to be worth to tempt the Bundesliga outfit into letting the defender move clubs.

Plettenberg said: "Benjamin Pavard, he still wants to leave FC Bayern this summer as he has no intention to extend his contract beyond 2024. It’s still a race between Man City, Man Utd and Juventus at this stage. Swap deal with Kyle Walker has been no hot topic in the last days. Bayern bosses are waiting for a concrete offer."

Pavard is still viewed as a really impressive talent in the game by some of the top coaches and teams around. Even new Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has liked what he has seen of the defender so far during his time in charge, labelling the Frenchman as "underrated" and a "top team player".

It shows that whilst the 27-year-old may sometimes go under the radar, he is not undervalued for his club despite them being arguably one of the best sides in Europe. He is capable of performing to an extremely high level then, having done so at the very top in Germany. Should United manage to land his signature this summer, their backline would have an instant boost of experience and skill.