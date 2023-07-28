Highlights

Manchester United could be set for a nervy weekend when it comes to tying up a deal for Rasmus Hojlund, with transfer insider Dean Jones via GiveMeSport stating that there should be more clarity over a transfer by next week.

What is the latest on Rasmus Hojlund joining Manchester United?

The Red Devils have been pushing hard to try and sign the 20-year-old this summer, with their interest in signing the striker never waning even as they added other players to their ranks. When the Premier League outfit were trying to wrap up a deal for Andre Onana for example, it was revealed that they already had their eye on making an approach to land the Atalanta man once their other transfer had been completed.

Having already made contact with the Serie A side over the youngster and spoken over a deal, it has become apparent that the Italian outfit are prepared to let go of the attacker. However, the condition is that they have slapped a hefty price-tag on the striker's head and that United will need to match it in a cash-only deal in order to get a transfer completed. They did try offering Fred in a player-exchange-plus-cash offer but Atalanta want just a fee for their Danish wonderkid. It seems though that things are stepping up in spite of the fact that the Serie A side want over £60m for Hojlund.

What has been said about Manchester United signing Rasmus Hojlund?

Now, in a fresh update, Dean Jones has spoken to GiveMeSport and revealed that this weekend could prove to be key when it comes to sending the player to Old Trafford. He states that United will not hang around and wait to sign a forward and could end up moving on if there is no compromise but also that if they can reach an agreement, then a deal could be very close to happening heading into the beginning of next week. He said: "The news I am hearing right now is that this weekend should be a key time in this pursuit. I think we could get to the start of next week, and United are on the verge of clinching this deal at a level of spending that suits them because they won’t cave over the outrageous Atalanta price tag. However, If it all collapses over the weekend, it’s back to the drawing board, and they will seriously consider a Plan B. They can’t wait on this forever."

People who have watched Hojlund in action are seemingly running out of superlatives to describe him already, despite the fact he is only 20-years-old. His current Atalanta coach Piero Gasperini called the striker "extraordinary" after a performance in 2022/23 and it shows the level that the forward is capable of already despite his youth. He may be young, but he is already able to compete in the first-team squad, in Serie A, with a lot more experienced players than himself. It shows that he is already performing to a high standard and the potential is there for him to get even better. It is no wonder then, that United are so keen to get a deal done. If they do, then it will instantly boost their forward line and could give them a striker who threatens to keep getting better as he plays.