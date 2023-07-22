Manchester United have been handed a blow in their efforts to land Sofyan Amrabat this summer, with journalist Santi Aouna reporting the player doesn't want to move to Old Trafford.

Is Sofyan Amrabat good?

The 26-year-old has spent the last three seasons plying his trade for Fiorentina and has continued to impress in Italy for La Viola this campaign. He played on 29 occasions for the club in the 2022/23 season, with 24 starts, and bagged one assist along the way.

It shows that the Morocco man has become a regular and reliable member of the squad and he also had a key part to play in their run to the Europa Conference League final, with a 13 further games in that competition. The midfielder was also a feature for Morocco in the World Cup last year, as they reached a historic fourth-place.

He's still in the middle of his twenties but already has 117 Serie A outings to his name, with a further 63 in the Eredivisie. Amrabat is closing in then on the big 200 game milestone already - proving his experience at a high level - and could hit that number over the course of the next campaign.

He likely will feature heavily again for whoever he plays for when you consider how durable and consistent he has performed in recent years, and his impact is proven by some of his stats over the last league season. With 158 passes into the final third for example, he ranked eighth of anyone in the entire Serie A in that category. He also had a progressive carrying distance of 4827 yards (ranked ninth in the league). Amrabat then is a midfielder who loves to not only carry the ball forward but can get it there through his passing and vision too.

Are Manchester United signing Sofyan Amrabat?

Now, having proven his ability to cut it with the best players in the league and on some of the biggest stages football has to offer, he is a wanted man. Man United in the Premier League have been heavily linked with a move for the midfielder and there are a host of other clubs all tracking his signature. It seemed as though the Red Devils had been leading the way for the Fiorentina man, with a recent report even stating they would be the side making a "decisive" bid for his services this weekend.

Now though, according to journalist Santi Aouna, Amrabat may not be heading to Old Trafford after all because "he is not interested".

The reporter states that whilst the 26-year-old will consider leaving Fiorentina for a big club, he doesn't fancy a move to the Red Devils and is instead holding out for a potential switch to La Liga, which is a dream of his. It means that even though a bid is on the table, it doesn't matter because Amrabat himself doesn't fancy a transfer switch.

It would be a blow for Erik ten Hag if this deal doesn't get done. Amrabat has been praised highly by some of the biggest names in football, with Luis Enrique stating that the midfielder "impressed him" more than any other player at the World Cup tournament in Qatar while members of the media have called his European performances "outstanding".