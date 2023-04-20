Manchester United are prepared to sell defender Eric Bailly this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Man United news involving Bailly?

Bailly has been on the books at Old Trafford since 2016 after joining from Villarreal. Since then, the centre-back has made 113 appearances for the Red Devils, picking up £31.2m in wages across his seven-year stay.

The Ivory Coast international was sent out on loan to Ligue 1 side Marseille over the summer, where he has featured 19 times in all competitions. The 29-year-old has missed parts of the season through injury and suspension, and it looks as if a return to Carrington is on the cards this summer, however, it could be a short stay.

Romano took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to share an update on Bailly’s future. He said that Marseille are not planning to make the player’s loan move permanent, with the Red Devils set to be ‘available on the market’.

“Understand Olympique Marseille will not trigger the buy option to sign Eric Bailly on permanent deal — he will return to Manchester United.

“Been told Bailly will be available on the market as Man United are prepared to let him go.”

It could be a summer clear-out at Man United…

Bailly doesn’t appear to be in Erik ten Hag’s long-term plans, so selling the defender with a year remaining on his Old Trafford deal appears to make sense for all involved.

The centre-back’s Transfermarkt valuation has dropped from a career-high €35m in 2018 to just €8m, showing that he appears to be past his prime, and his loan spell in France hasn’t exactly been a success either as he has started just four Ligue 1 fixtures.

Bailly may not be the only defender to depart, though, with Ten Hag also approving possible sales for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. That would leave United fairly short of centre-back options, so Old Trafford chiefs will seemingly need to bring in a new defender. One player who has been heavily linked with a move is AS Monaco’s Axel Disasi.

The Red Devils are reportedly in pole position to sign the 25-year-old ahead of Chelsea and Manchester City and could cost £40m. Doing just that may well see the France international rival the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane heading into the 2023/24 season, with long servants Bailly, Maguire and Lindelof all possibly moving on.