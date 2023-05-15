Manchester United are set for a clear out of some of their academy talent this summer, with reliable journalist Samuel Luckhurst reporting for Manchester Evening News that several players could be shown the door.

Who is leaving Man United this summer?

The Red Devils have long had an academy that they turn to for talent, with Marcus Rashford undoubtedly one of the most notable to come through in recent years. The Premier League outfit signed up the England international to terms in 2014 and then threw him onto the big stage just two years later. He has since gone on to score 75 goals for them in the league in 178 starts.

New boss Erik Ten Hag has continued to trust the United academy too, having given Kobbie Mainoo a league debut this campaign at just 18-years-old. Alejandro Garnacho is another player to have been trusted in the first-team, managing five goal contributions in 16 games already this year.

However, Ten Hag clearly knows who features in his plans and who doesn't, and with every academy prospect being brought through, there will unfortunately be some shown the door. That is expected to be the case this summer, with journalist Samuel Luckhurst reporting for Manchester Evening News that several youth talents may not have their terms extended at Old Trafford.

Ethan Galbraith is the first, with the 22-year-old having never made his Premier League debut for United. Instead, the midfielder has been shipped out on loan spells to generate first-team action. He's spent the current season on loan with Salford, producing seven goal contributions in 27 starts and has also had a stint with Doncaster.

Charlie Wellens is another expected to leave, despite featuring heavily for their academy side in the 2021/22 season with 25 appearances. This term he was sent to Oldham but has played just six times with one goal. Ondrej Mastny will leave, while Mateo Mejia and Nathan Bishop are the others names linked with the exit. None of that trio have made their United league debuts yet either.

Should Man United let this academy talent leave?

There is clearly no room for every single youth team product in the Man United first-team, especially with the club able to sign some of the best talent from around Europe.

Whilst some will make it into the fold - such as Rashford and Garnacho - there is only a small smattering that will get the opportunity to do so. Some of the players mentioned here are now 22-years-old, such as Galbraith, and they need to be playing regular football elsewhere in order to get their career going.

His stats at Salford suggest that he could be a useful addition to a team in the EFL if he is released, with his 1.46 shots per 90 rate and 18 total interceptions showcasing a player that is still growing but isn't afraid to get the ball forward but can also break up opposition attacks at that level with ease.

All of the talents being let go then is probably the right call for club and players. and someone like Galbraith can now go on and try and get his career going elsewhere.