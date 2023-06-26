Manchester United may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a striker with the news from O Jogo, via Man United News, that Goncalo Ramos may now be available for cheaper than initially thought.

How many goals has Goncalo Ramos scored?

The Portugal international has really come into his own this season for Benfica and has had by far his best campaign yet in terms of his output. Prior to 2022/23, the player's best league goal tally was seven.

This year though, the youngster has thrived in attack for his team and has gone on to bag 19 goals in the league, with a further two assists. That took his goal contribution rate to 21 in just 30 starts, or a rate of 0.83 goals and assists per 90. It went a long way towards helping Benfica reclaim the league title.

The 22-year-old's impressive performances have led to interest in his services from the Premier League and, most notably, Man United.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a striker and one of the names on their list has been Ramos. However, they were initially quoted a fee of around £80m to land the international forward - and told that Benfica were not prepared to sell him for any less than that amount.

Are Manchester United signing Ramos?

However, according to a report from O Jogo, via Man United News, that fee may now have changed. That's because their information claims the Portuguese outfit are prepared to flog the striker this summer but for 80 million euros, rather than pounds, which brings it down to about £68m.

That's a discount of roughly £12m on the initial fee and might be more appealing to United, who do still have an interest in signing the player - although it adds that no official bid has been made for his signature yet. With this new amount cheaper than originally thought however, they may soon be tempted into making a formal offer.

It could be quite a coup for United if they manage to sign Ramos, especially when you consider how impressive he has been for Benfica. Football journalist Josh Bunting for example stated that the striker has been "outstanding" in 2022/23 for his club, and the aformentioned numbers certainly back that up.

It shows that he is a player right at the top of his game currently - and that the Red Devils would be getting a very exciting player if they do opt to now bring in the player this summer window.