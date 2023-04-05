Manchester United have been boosted in their efforts to sign Harry Kane this summer, with the striker reportedly unlikely to sign a new deal at Tottenham.

Is Kane on the move this summer?

The future of the England captain and all-time record goalscorer is a big talking point currently, with much made of the lack of trophies in his career. He will have turned 30 years of age by the beginning of next season, and he may feel that this could be his last chance to earn a huge move away while at the peak of his powers.

Kane has been linked with a move to United in recent months, with himself and Napoli star Victor Osimhen arguably standing out as their main striking targets once the summer window arrives. The 29-year-old's current Spurs deal runs out at the end of next season, meaning this year is the last chance to receive enormous money for his services, before potentially losing him for nothing in 2024.

Now, a significant update has emerged regarding his future in north London - one that could make United fans sit up and take notice.

Could United snap up the Spurs legend?

According to Football Insider, Kane "has told friends he won’t be signing a new Tottenham deal amid a backdrop of chaos at the club". The Tottenham legend is reportedly "reluctant to pen new terms as Man United eye a summer swoop for his services", suggesting that Erik ten Hag's side are preparing to pounce if Kane seeks an exit in the summer.

The report also states that United are "desperate" to bring in a big-name striker this summer and "it is believed they will launch a bid for top target Kane".

This is clearly an encouraging update from a United perspective, with Kane seemingly growing unhappy at Spurs and looking for a way out. If the Red Devils could strike a deal for him in the summer, it could prove to be a sensational and gamechanging piece of business by the club.

The striker has scored an incredible 272 goals in 426 appearances for Spurs - more than anyone in the club's history - and been described as a "world-class" player by former Tottenham manager Antonio Conte. His relentless goalscoring record could be the perfect foil for the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony that helps take United to another level next season.

At 29, he is admittedly not a young option and the Red Devils may only get him at his best for two or three years, but that could be worth it given the impact he is capable of having.