Manchester United have been handed some good news this week when it comes to potentially landing Harry Kane, with Football Insider reporting that Spurs are preparing to sell the striker and it's brought the Red Devils back into the race.

How many goals has Harry Kane scored?

The 29-year-old was once more a key figure for Tottenham in 2022/23, as he played in every single Premier League game for the club. Not only that, but he hit a superb 30 goals along the way, with a further three assists. It meant that the England international had one of his best ever goal contribution tallies - bettered only in the last six seasons by his 2020/21 amount.

It showcases that the attacker is still at the very top of his game despite his age and is well capable of adding a hatful of goals to an attack, no matter how successful or ailing a side is.

There's been a long-standing interest from Man United in Kane, with the Red Devils keen to try and sort out a deal for him this summer. Whilst it looked as if a move could happen at one point, hopes had recently been dashed with the news that Spurs don't want to let him leave to a rival team in the top flight. It had paved the way for Bayern Munich to try and land Kane, but they too have yet to have a deal agreed for the striker.

United had seemingly moved on to other targets - they've been heavily linked with a transfer for Rasmus Hojlund, with personal terms already sorted over that move, although no deal has yet been confirmed. Talks are still being held over a potential transfer fee for the Atalanta man but PSG have also now launched a move to try and sign the youngster, placing a bid of their own today.

Are Manchester United signing Harry Kane?

Now, according to a report from Football Insider, there could be another twist in United's search for a striker. That's because Tottenham are now willing to let Kane leave this summer it seems if he refuses to sign a contract extension, rather than holding onto him.

It also adds that the forward himself actually prefers a move to Old Trafford over Bayern Munich - meaning if a fee could be sorted, he would likely jump ship to the Red Devils. The only remaining stumbling block is Spurs' insistence that they would not let him leave for a Premier League rival and would rather sell to the Bundesliga club - even if the player himself would rather stay in England and join United.

Kane stands out as one of the best strikers in Europe right now in terms of his goal rate, and it has also led to plenty of plaudits from players, coaches and pundits alike. Jurgen Klinsmann only a few months ago stated that the attacker is "exceptional" and added that he is the current "symbol of English football".

A bold statement, but one that shows how pivotal he has been for club, country and in the Premier League in general. To sign someone like the 29-year-old then would be a huge coup and a big piece of business - and if United can get a deal sorted, then it would instantly make them a hard team to beat next season.