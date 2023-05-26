Manchester United are clear on who they want to add this summer, with Sky Sports reporting that Harry Kane is their number one top transfer priority this summer transfer window.

Who are Manchester United hoping to sign this summer?

The striker has been imperious as ever in the Premier League this season in spite of Tottenham's struggles. Even with Spurs currently sat in eighth in the league, Kane has continued to score goals on a regular basis.

Having played nearly every single top-flight game for the side this year - he has 37 appearances in total - the attacker has bagged 28 goals and has managed three assists. It's his best total since 2017/18 and shows that despite being 29 years of age, he is still at the very top of his game.

It means that Kane has now become one of the highest-scoring Premier League players of all time with 211 to his name - he currently stands second in the rankings. Only Alan Shearer stands above him but with plenty of time left to add to his total, it isn't out of the realms of possibility that he could overtake the amount the former Magpies man managed (260).

Having impressed for so long, Man United have now made it their number one priority to add the player to their ranks this summer.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils have put the Spurs man at the very top of their wanted list in their search for another forward option. A deal won't be easy, with Tottenham as determined as ever to keep the England international as the club it seems. However, it hasn't stopped Erik ten Hag's side from making him one of their most wanted men during the transfer window.

They have also registered an interest in both Declan Rice and Mason Mount, but the report adds that they are unlikely to sign all three players.

Will Harry Kane join Man United?

The striker has once more been one of the best players in the entire Premier League, which is shown by his WhoScored rating of 7.47. Only Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne rank above him and when you consider the difference in terms of the two team's positioning this campaign, it is good going by the England international.

In fact, City boss Pep Guardiola has also heaped praise on the player, which is a big compliment coming from the former Barcelona man. He said that Kane is an "exceptional player" and that he may also be "one of the best strikers" that the manager has ever seen.

If United did sign him then, their goalscoring worries could be over, and he would be exactly the kind of upgrade to their strikeforce that they need after scoring the fewest number of goals out of the top seven sides this season.