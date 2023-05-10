Man United are set to prioritise the signing of Harry Kane during the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

What is the latest on Harry Kane to Man United?

The Tottenham striker has lit up the Premier League since he burst onto the scene for Spurs back in 2013/14. Even during that campaign he produced three goals in just six starts, and he has since gone on to become one of the most prolific strikers to ever grace the top flight.

The 29-year-old has now played in 314 outings for his club in the league and has produced a tremendous 209 goals and 44 assists throughout those appearances. It is a record that has now seen him surpass even Wayne Rooney in the Premier League's all-time scoring charts. Only Alan Shearer now stands above him in that leaderboard.

It's that kind of goalscoring prowess that has made him one of the best and most in-demand forwards in Europe - and with Man United chasing a new striker this summer, they are now determined to bring Kane to Old Trafford. According to Football Insider, Erik Ten Hag has now made the Tottenham man his main target this transfer window and is prioritising the addition of the Spurs player above any other signing.

The boss has made the player his "number one target" despite the fact he is currently commanding a wage of £200,000-a-week. According to the report, the club also feel that his ability in their forward line could drag them up and back into the title picture on a regular basis in the Premier League. With Kane yet to transfer over the course of his career - and with Spurs yet to provide their talisman with silverware - the prospect of title tilts could therefore be tempting for the 29-year-old player.

Should Man United sign Harry Kane?

If the striker did end up making the move to Old Trafford, it would immediately solve a wealth of problems for the club.

United have managed only 49 goals in the Premier League so far this campaign, which is the lowest total of any team in the top five. Only Aston Villa, down in eighth, have a worse record in the entire top ten. It shows the Red Devils are in desperate need of some goals in their attack and Kane can score them in abundance.

This year, Kane has 26 goals in just 35 starts. That's a rate of 0.75 goals per 90 minutes - the fourth best in the division. He also isn't afraid to test the opposition keeper either, which is probably why he manages to score so many goals. The striker has 116 shots to his name in the division so far this year - the best rate in the top flight.

Kane then would instantly improve Man United's frontline and could finally get them back to where they want to be in terms of their league standing and winning titles.