Manchester United could be on the prowl to end their number nine woes this summer if reports surrounding the club’s transfer activity are to be believed.

One of the Premier League’s greatest strikers could be making his way to Manchester next season, and it's exactly what Erik ten Hag needs to take United to the next level.

What’s the latest Harry Kane transfer news?

According to The Mirror, the northwest outfit have made Tottenham striker Harry Kane their 'main transfer target' ahead of the summer window.

It's said that United are preparing to spend heavily this summer as billionaires Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani battle for control of the club.

It’s suspected that Kane will be on the move this summer, with his current contract at Tottenham Hotspur expiring in 2024 and no new deal signed yet.

What would Harry Kane offer to Manchester United?

Ten Hag has had an impressive first full season at Manchester United after taking the reins from Ralf Rangnick in May 2022.

The Red Devils currently sit in fourth and are in a good position to claim a spot in the Champions League next season. This season, ten Hag’s side have scored 49 goals in the Premier League, which is underwhelming in comparison to the top two of Arsenal and Manchester City who have scored over 80 goals apiece this term.

When you delve into the creative spark behind Man United, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford come out on top in terms of goals and assists, registering 65 between them, so one can only imagine a hybrid of the two added to the side in the currently derelict striker role.

Kane ranks as number two in the league for goals this season (26), and number nine when it comes to key passes (20). In terms of Manchester United’s star men, Fernandes has racked up just 20 more key passes than Kane this season (40), and Rashford ranks as the fifth-highest goal scorer in the league with 16 goals.

Hailed as one of the ‘best passers in world football’ by Jamie Carragher and as a "ruthless" presence by Jack Pitt-Brooke, Kane is as good in the build-up as any which has taken his game to another level.

Indeed, the £78m-rated Spurs striker ranks in the top 40 players in the league in terms of completed key passes in 90 minutes (0.65), as per one-versus-one statistics.

Therefore, the forward would take the creative pressure away from Fernandes and lift the goalscoring burden from Rashford's shoulders, with the three potentially set to create a remarkable trio next term.

United are simply crying out for consistency in their attack, whether it be minutes played or form in general, and not many are more consistent than Kane in the league, with the striker netting over 15 goals per season for the past nine campaigns.

The thought of a goal tally like that alongside Rashford and co is simply mouth-watering; he must be signed.