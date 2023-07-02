Manchester United have wasted no time trying to bolster other areas of the squad after finally agreeing on a £60m fee to sign Mason Mount.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Unsurprisingly, the Red Devils are looking to splash the cash this summer and they have now lodged a bid in an attempt to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Serie A side Atalanta.

That's according to Corriere Dello Sport, who suggest an offer of €35m (£30m) has unfortunately been rejected.

Instead, it looks as though United will need to cough up a sum of €45m plus €12m in bonuses (£39m + £10m) to secure the player.

It's unclear whether Erik ten Hag's men will come back with a second bid.

Who could benefit from Hojlund's arrival at Man United?

Often compared to his fellow Norwegian forward in Erling Haaland, Hojlund would be a spectacular addition to the United frontline.

Still only 20 years of age, the youngster posted 16 goals in 42 games at club level last term, nine of which came in Serie A.

Such a tally in league football may not send pulses racing at Old Trafford but Man United could do with investing in future talent.

They have been there and done it before with ageing forwards with the likes of Edinson Cavani, Radamel Falcao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and even Cristiano Ronaldo bringing the club little success.

Instead, it is time to plan for the future and by combining Hojlund - dubbed a "monster in the making" by scout Jacek Kulig - with the incoming Mount, the club's trophy-laden years could soon return.

In Mount, they are signing a phenomenal offensive talent. The England international may have only contributed to nine goals last season, but in 2021/22 he was on fire, posting 13 goals and 16 assists across 53 outings.

Such a record, should it be replicated in the north west, would no doubt benefit the budding Hojlund.

Last season, Atalanta's top assister was former Premier League man Ademola Lookman on eight.

The lively winger provided 1.3 key passes per game and created ten big chances across the league season. That is an impressive tally but actually, it suggests that had Hojlund been surrounded by a better chance provider, he would no doubt have scored more goals.

That is where a certain Mount comes in, with the Chelsea attacking midfielder providing 1.8 key passes per match last season and 2.4 key passes in 2020/21 with 13 big chances created.

This is a man who often brings a great deal of creativity to the side he plays for and with a rampant striker such as Hojlund ahead of him, it would surely benefit both to no end.

Last campaign, United scored the fewest goals (58) in the top six. On that note, they were perhaps fortunate to secure a top-fourth berth. However, it only goes to show why they need the likes of Hojlund and Mount in their squad.

Such a partnership could well elevate Ten Hag's men to performance levels unseen since the Dutchman's arrival in the Premier League.