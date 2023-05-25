There has been an update regarding Manchester United's reported interest in Napoli defender, Kim Min-jae...

What's the latest on Kim Min-jae to Man United?

As per journalist Ben Jacobs - writing in his column for Caught Offside - the Red Devils are said to be the 'frontrunners' in the battle to land the South Korean star, having reportedly been keeping tabs on the 26-year-old for 'much of the season'.

The piece adds, however, that the move is certainly not a 'done deal', with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur having also been closely monitoring his progress.

As the report also notes, the former Fenerbahce centre-back - who only made the move to Naples last summer - does have a release clause of around €50m (£44m) in his existing deal, although that can only be activated in the first two weeks of July.

Who could Kim Min-jae replace at Man United?

The obvious casualty of any move for Kim would seemingly be that of club captain, Harry Maguire, with the England international - who has made just seven league starts this season - having fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag, sparking suggestion that the 30-year-old will be sold this summer.

The signing of the 6 foot 3 rock could also spell bad news for resurgent star, Victor Lindelof, with the Sweden international likely to be nudged further down the pecking order next term.

The current United ace had played second fiddle to both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez for much of the campaign, although the 28-year-old has flourished amid the injury to the latter man, having started the last seven top-flight games.

That extended run in the side has seen the former Benfica star earn notable praise of late, having been hailed as "unbelievable" by journalist Liam Canning following the weekend win over AFC Bournemouth.

That being said, the 6 foot 2 menace may find it difficult to compete with arguably "one of the best in the world" in his position, as hailed by Kim's Napoli teammate, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Lauded as "extraordinary" by compatriot and United legend, Park Ji-sung, Kim has been an immense presence for the Serie A side this term, having also been described as like an "iron barrel" by Kvaratskhelia.

The Korean's quality has been shown by the fact that he has kept 14 clean sheets in 34 league games, while also averaging 1.6 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game, with Lindelof, by contrast, averaging just 0.8 and 0.9 for the same two metrics, respectively, from his 18 league appearances.

The £54k-per-week man's physical dominance is also illustrated by the fact that he ranks in the top 12% among his European peers for aerial duels won, while Lindelof - who Jose Mourinho once claimed can be "bullied" - ranks in just the top 34% in that regard.

Not only superior defensively, Kim also appears more adept at playing out from the back as he ranks in the top 11% for both progressive passes and progressive carries, while Lindelof ranks in just the top 39% and the top 45% for those two metrics.

That would appear to indicate that the United man's recent resurgence under Ten Hag could be quickly halted if Kim is brought into the side next season.