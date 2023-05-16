Manchester United are believed to be stepping up their interest in Napoli ace, Kim Min-jae, with the Red Devils seemingly ready to engage in negotiations regarding a move for the South Korean defender.

What's the latest on Kim Min-jae to Man United?

That's according to journalist Rudi Galetti, with the transfer insider revealing on Twitter that the Old Trafford outfit have already made contact with the player's representatives and are now keen to "open talks" with the Serie A champions.

He revealed: "MUFC want to strengthen the defence in the summer, confirmed. Kim (Napoli) is in their list: first contacts with the [Korean's] agents already done, now Man Utd are ready to open talks with Napoli.

"The [English] club - to speed things up - could pay the release clause".

As Galetti noted above, Erik ten Hag and co could seemingly trigger the 26-year-old's reported €50m (£43m) release clause this summer, with new defensive reinforcements likely to be needed amid reports that club captain, Harry Maguire could be allowed to depart.

What is Kim Min-jae's style of play?

Interestingly - as per Forbes - the former Fenerbahce centre-back has been 'compared' to United legend Nemanja Vidic due to his steely defensive approach, with the hope being that Kim can go on to prove an ideal heir to the now-retired titan.

In truth, the Red Devils have been longing for a consistent defensive partnership since the days of Vidic and Rio Ferdinand, with the likes of Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Victor Lindelof and Maguire having all failed to truly cement their place in the backline in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

In the case of the Serbian colossus, the 36-cap ace - who arrived in Manchester in 2006 - would ultimately rack up five Premier League titles and make 300 appearances during his stint at the club, having been hailed by ex-teammate Ryan Giggs as "probably the best defender" that the Welshman played with.

The dominant brute was particularly lauded due to his no-nonsense approach to defending, with another former colleague - Gary Neville - having previously stated: "He has been an outstanding performer, a good old-fashioned defender who loves to head the ball and loves to tackle.

"He is infectious in the way he makes everybody around him want to defend in the same manner."

That imposing nature is undoubtedly similar to that of Kim, with the 6 foot 3 sensation having been hailed as "extraordinary" and like an "iron barrel" by teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, having also been described as a "leader" by compatriot and former United man, Park Ji-sung.

The £54k-per-week machine has proven integral in helping to guide his current side to Scudetto glory this season, keeping 14 clean sheets in 33 league starts to date, while also averaging 1.6 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game as a marker of his defensive prowess.

Much like Vidic - who scored 21 times during his spell at the Theatre of Dreams - Kim is also a real threat in an attacking sense having scored twice and contributed two assists in Serie A this season, ensuring he could be a real weapon in both boxes for Ten Hag's side.