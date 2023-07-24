Manchester United are set to launch an ambitious move to try and land Kylian Mbappe, according to reports from Spain, via The Faithful MUFC.

How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored?

Despite still being only 24-years-old, the forward continues to excel and impress at both club-level and for his country France. He seems to be getting better and better for PSG, with his goal record in Ligue 1 actually improving season-by-season. In 2022/23, he bagged an astonishing 29 goals in 32 starts with five assists to boot.

It means that he had more goal contributions than actual appearances in the starting eleven and it left him with a superb rate of 1.09 goals or assists per 90. Simply put, if you play the attacker from the off, he's good for a goal or assist every time he gets on the pitch.

It makes for even more incredible reading when you look at his overall record with the French outfit. In the league, he's already broken the three digit mark and has 148 goals in 158 starts, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him hit the 200 league goals mark soon despite still being in the middle of his twenties.

He's a six-time winner of the Ligue 1 title and has also won the World Cup with his national team back in 2018. Individually, he also added the World Cup Silver Ball last year and nearly claimed a second world title to boot.

Are Manchester United signing Kylian Mbappe?

Mbappe then has already achieved lots in the game, but has yet to test himself outside of France. Having burst onto the scene with Monaco before heading to Paris, he has only ever encountered the rigours of Ligue 1 football. This summer though could see him finally seal a move away from the country and to elsewhere in Europe. It appears the 24-year-old may be sold on this window, with PSG looking to offload the star striker rather than risk losing him for free next summer.

They've left him out of their plans for pre-season and appear to be willing to listen to offers - and now it appears that some could be coming in for the youngster.

According to a report from Spain, via The Faithful MUFC, one of the first offers that seems to be on the table for the attacker comes from Premier League side Man United.

It looks as if the Frenchman fancies Real Madrid most of all, so the Red Devils will have to convince him of their project and a switch to England but the money does appear to be there in terms of the financial side of the deal.

The Glazers are allegedly are set to table a bid worth around 120 million Euros (or £104m) upfront, with a further 45 million Euros (or £40m) to be paid in fees and add-ons. That would take the overall value of the deal to £144m - an eye-watering amount. United have already made their move directly to the player apparently too, offering a "juicy financial proposal" to Mbappe, though the actual wages on offer are not specified.

If they did land Mbappe, it would be a real boost for the Red Devils and would no doubt solve their struggles in front of goal. Some of the best in the game have already heaped praise on the 24-year-old - Carlo Ancelotti stated that he is "unstoppable" and the "best player in European football".

There will be serious competition for his signature though, with reports emerging on Monday morning that Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have made a huge bid to sign the superstar.