Manchester United appear to be interested in a summer swoop for Atlanta United attacker Thiago Almada.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Thiago Almada?

The Red Devils are making a start on their transfer business ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge at Old Trafford despite the ongoing takeover saga.

Sky Sports have claimed that summer recruitment won’t be affected by the results of a takeover, with enough cash available to enable United to invest in the team.

England international Mason Mount is on course to complete a £60m transfer to Man United, with the player undergoing a medical at Carrington earlier in the week.

After Mount, a new goalkeeper and forward could be on the agenda in Manchester, with Inter Milan’s Andre Onana a target. Reports have claimed that personal terms have been agreed with Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana.

Meanwhile, Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund appears to be keen on making the move to Old Trafford, although a bid hasn’t been made despite reports.

Another player of interest to the Red Devils now appears to be Almada, although they may face competition from their Manchester neighbours.

According to Argentine reporter Bruno Gonzalez Garcia, Old Trafford officials and rivals Manchester City have seemingly made contact with Atlanta for Almada. Taking to Twitter on Monday he said:

“Manchester United and Manchester City consulted Atlanta United for Thiago Almada.”

Who is Thiago Almada?

Almada is 22 years of age and is primarily an attacking midfielder who can also play on the wing if required and was named as one of five rising stars to watch in the MLS in 2023.

The Argentina international was a part of the World Cup winning squad in Qatar last year and only made the move to the MLS last year. Since then, he has gone on to make 49 senior appearances for Atlanta, scoring 15 times and registering 16 assists.

Now valued at a career-high €20m by Transfermarkt, the attacker has come in for praise from legendary international teammate Lionel Messi, who labelled Almada as a “very fast” player just last year.

“Thiago is very fresh. He’s a very fast player who can play 1v1. He's clever and isn’t afraid of anything.”

Almada looks like an extremely promising and versatile player who could be a shrewd addition to Ten Hag’s side. As per FBref, Almada ranks in the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers for touches, carries, shot-creating actions, passes attempted and progressive passes.

He also ranks extremely high for total amount of shots per 90, key passes and through balls, which shows how he could have a real impact in the final third at Old Trafford, potentially serving as an alternative to Bruno Fernandes in attacking midfield or cover for the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony out wide.

It could well be one to keep an eye on over the coming months, but by the looks of things, there could be some real competition from those at the Etihad.