Manchester United are set to compete with a host of other clubs to pick up Marcus Thuram this summer, with the player to "soon decide" his future, according to a report from Calciomercato (via Sport Witness).

Are Manchester United signing Marcus Thuram?

The Borussia Monchengladbach man has arguably had the best season of his career to date, although his side have struggled to break into the top half of the Bundesliga table and are currently sat in 11th place.

With 13 goals and six assists, the player has averaged an average of 0.70 goal contributions per 90 minutes so far this year - an impressive feat for the forward. That comes despite a lacklustre campaign last term that amounted to just nine starts and three goals.

He is now back to his best in Germany and is catching the eye with his performances, too. His showings have even also led to outings for France, although he's been limited to just 149 minutes across the World Cup and European Championship.

Now, there appears to be firm interest in the player ahead of the summer transfer window. According to Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), the attacker is wanted by a number of clubs, including Inter and Man United.

The Italian outfit had been the favourites to secure his signature when the season comes to an end, but with the Red Devils having come into the equation, the competition is now set to ramp up for the player. It also adds that Thuram himself is soon set to decide where he wants to play beyond this campaign - and it looks as though he may have a choice of where he can play his football next season.

With his contract also set to run out, it means he could be available for absolutely nothing.

It could be a difficult choice for the forward, with reports stating that the player is keen on a move to a "dream club" which includes the Premier League giants and their rivals for his signature, Inter. It appears Thuram then may have a difficult choice to make over his next transfer deal.

Who wants to sign Marcus Thuram this summer?

The Frenchman has been thrust into the spotlight thanks to his showings in Germany, with a 7.10 WhoScored rating in the Bundesliga making him one of the standout performers in the division this season.

He's previously been described as "crazy" by Denis Zakaria too, with his former teammate also adding that he is a "phenomenal" player - and the stats don't lie.

A rate of 3.1 shots per game this year showcases how capable he is of crafting shooting opportunities for himself and considering his goal rate, he's proven to be clinical when he does take those shots. In fact, of players to appear a minimum of 18 times, he takes the most shots of any Bundesliga player.

Therefore, Thuram could well be a solid pick-up for Erik ten Hag's side if they could land him - and it would inject their forward line with some much-needed goals.