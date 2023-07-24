Manchester United are in a race to launch an official move for Rasmus Hojlund, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Red Devils want to avoid missing out on the striker to PSG.

Which strikers are at Man United?

The Premier League side struggled to hit the back of the net on a regular basis last season, with only Marcus Rashford hitting a double-digit amount of goals for the club in the top flight.

The winger, who sometimes doubled up as a centre-forward, bagged himself 17 goals in the top tier in the last campaign and it helped to pull United into the top four and book them a spot in the Champions League for 2023/24. Aside from the England international though, the Red Devils struggled to find attackers capable of sticking the ball in the goal.

Bruno Fernandes was second in the rankings with eight in the league and he played predominantly as an attacking midfield option. If you look at the other forwards in the side, it made for a lot poorer reading. Anthony Martial was the next best, more central, option and he could only manage six in 21 top flight outings, and even Cristiano Ronaldo only had one in ten before he left.

Wout Weghorst, who was signed on a short-term basis midway through the campaign, didn't register a single goal for the side in the division despite playing 17 times.

It's led to United deciding they needed to bolster their strikeforce this summer, and that's meant several names have all been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford. Randal Kolo Muani has already been in talks over a potential transfer it seems, with the Eintracht Frankfurt man holding discussions alongside Hojlund.

Recently, the Red Devils have also been linked with a very ambitious swoop for Kylian Mbappe, in order to fill their strikeforce with more creativity and goals, though that one seems to require a pinch of salt.

Have Manchester United bid for Rasmus Hojlund?

Hojliund though is the man most heavily linked with a deal to join the Premier League outfit and their efforts to sign him could be about to step up. That's because according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, United are set to make an official offer for his signature this week and are desperate to do so.

PSG are believed to be lurking and are ready to steal in and try and sign the Atalanta man themselves - and the Red Devils don't want to miss out on the young talent. It means they are now rushing to place an offer on the table in order to get a deal over the line so that they don't have to watch as he moves to Paris instead.

If United did manage to bring in Hojlund, it could be an excellent bit of business. He's been highly praised already despite being just 20-years-old, with Marten de Roon, who has played alongside him, stating that the forward has "incredible quickness" and that when he first arrived in Italy, his qualities were "noticeable" straight away.

He's already impressed and caught the eye despite his youth then - and it means he could be a real talent both now and in the future for the Red Devils. Whilst he might not be as prolific as Mbappe, the striker has shown an ability to compete already and the potential is there for him to grow too with the club.