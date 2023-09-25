Manchester United have become synonymous with missing out on star players on the cheap in recent times, with the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe having been just two of the high-profile names that could have ended up at Old Trafford for next to nothing.

The Red Devils' inability to pull the trigger with regard to signing up-and-coming talent has certainly come back to bite them more than once, with that having been evident with regard to a player who has already impressed against Erik ten Hag's side this season, in the form of Pedro Neto.

Why didn't Man United sign Pedro Neto?

The current Wolverhampton Wanderers star - who has spent the last four years in English football - could have arrived in the Premier League much sooner had United not foolishly passed up the chance to sign him back in 2016, with the then-teenager having been taken on trial during Jose Mourinho's time at the helm.

As it proved, however, the young Portuguese sensation seemingly did not do enough to impress the powers that be in Manchester as he promptly returned to Primeira Liga side, Braga, missing out on a potential dream move to the Theatre of Dreams in the process.

It did not take long for Mourinho and co to realise their mistake, however, with reports in the summer of 2017 indicating that the club were interested in making a move for the emerging talent, following his fine start to life in his homeland.

Pedro Neto and Max Kilman

It was Serie A side Lazio who ultimately won the race as Neto made the move to Italy on a two-year loan deal in that same window, prior to joining Wolves alongside Bruno Jordao for a combined fee of just £18m.

That figure was soon dwarfed amid reports that United were among the clubs keen on signing the £50m-rated winger in 2021, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer viewing the 5 foot 8 speedster as an alternative option to the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish - while a £50m move to Arsenal was also mooted last year.

That valuation has since dropped to £9m - according to CIES Football Observatory - following an injury-hit last few years for the 23-year-old, yet on the evidence of his form so far this season, the four-cap international is looking back to his best.

How has Pedro Neto performed this season?

Although the Old Gold currently find themselves in 16th after picking up just four points from their opening six league games, the fleet-footed "superstar" - as hailed by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher - has been a real shining light on the flanks, scoring once and registering four assists already this term.

The player with the second-most chances created in the division, Neto was particularly impressive in the defeat to Liverpool earlier this month, producing a simply 'majestic showing' - as per 90min's James Cormack - after running the Reds ragged in the first half.

Such devastating quality was also on show at the weekend as the £50k-per-week asset produced a breathtaking solo goal against newly promoted strugglers, Luton Town, helping almost single-handedly earn a point for the ten-man visitors at Kenilworth Road.

The promising wideman had also looked rather electric prior to that against the Red Devils on the opening weekend, with opposition full-back Luke Shaw having had 'his work cut out' due to Neto's pace, as per 90min's Jamie Spencer.

The latter man was a constant thorn in the side of the Englishman as he attempted 15 crosses on the day down the right flank, registered four key passes and completed four of his six dribble attempts, as 'some of Wolves best chances came down [Shaw's] left side' - according to GOAL's Richard Martin.

With Ten Hag currently without the likes of Anthony and Sancho, having a figure like Neto on the right flank would have been a perfect fit due to his creative quality and relentless, direct nature, with it looking like another case of 'one that got away' for those at Old Trafford.