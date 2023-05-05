Manchester United "remain interested" in signing Alex Mac Allister this summer, but the club's sale is key, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Mac Allister having a good season?

The Argentine is enjoying a superb season for Brighton currently, standing out as one of their key players as they push for a European finish. The £50,000-a-week midfielder has scored nine goals in the Premier League, including a last-gasp penalty winner against United on Thursday evening.

Mac Allister has also enjoyed a memorable time of things at international level, winning the World Cup with Argentine late last year, in which he assisted for Angel Di Maria in the final victory over France.

His current deal expires in the summer of 2025, but Brighton are going to find it extremely difficult to keep hold of him before then, with big clubs lining up to sign him. United have seemingly been in the mix in recent weeks and key update has now emerged regarding the 24-year-old's future.

Could Mac Allister join United this summer?

Taking to Twitter, Romano claimed that United are still in the conversation, although their ownership situation is not helping matters, with the Glazers not yet selling up:

"Alexis Mac Allister is keen on Liverpool move; there are still details to be clarified before full agreement on personal terms. Understand negotiations will continue in the next 2 weeks. Manchester United remain interested but it depends on club's sale."

Mac Allister could be a superb signing by United if they manage to get a deal over the line this summer, with the Brighton man showing exactly what he is capable of against the Reds Devils on Thursday. Not only did he nervelessly dispatch the winning goal from the penalty spot, but he also made three tackles and key passes apiece, showing what a strong all-round midfielder he is.

He could be a great long-term replacement for someone like Christian Eriksen, possessing his levels of intelligence and class in the middle of the park, but it is frustrating to see the ownership issue harming Erik ten Hag's summer plans.

If Mac Allister ends up going to Liverpool instead of United because of this, it is only going to rile supporters more, as they desperately yearn for the Glazers to sell up and allow a new era at Old Trafford to begin.

The lure of Champions League football gives the Red Devils an advantage, though, assuming they don't blow a top-four finish in the next few weeks, but Liverpool could be seen as a more seamless move for the player himself.