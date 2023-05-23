Manchester United could finally part ways with Anthony Martial this summer, with The Sun reporting that the club are prepared to offload the player during the summer transfer window.

Who are Manchester United selling this summer?

The Red Devils have often toiled in front of goal in the Premier League this season, with the club still having only produced 52 goals over the course of 36 games so far. It means that come the end of the campaign, with only two games left to play, they could have one of the lowest rates in the top half of the division. Currently, only Aston Villa have a lower total in the top ten.

It means that boss Erik ten Hag may look to add a striker to their ranks this summer transfer window, with reports already suggesting that the Dutchman has identified his midfield and his forward line as the two main areas that will need replenishing when the season comes to a close.

However, it could now also mean a shuffle in attack, with the manager now seemingly ready to offload one of his current forward options to boot. That man is Anthony Martial, with The Sun reporting that the Red Devils are ready to listen to offers for his services when the window opens. It also adds that the player has only one year left on his current deal - meaning that unless they manage to sell him on for a fee this summer, he may end up leaving Old Trafford for nothing next year.

Martial has been United's highest-scoring out-and-out centre-forward this season in the Premier League but has only managed a haul of five goals. In comparison, Marcus Rashford has bagged 16 efforts and is the only player to hit double digits in the entire squad. Wout Weghorst, who was brought in on loan to try and help in attack back in January, is yet to bag a single strike in the top flight.

Are Man United selling Anthony Martial?

Martial bagged 17 goals in one campaign for the club back in 2019/20 and it looked as though the player would become a real force to be reckoned with. His tally has since dropped season on season, though - as has his amount of appearances.

A year after that impressive haul, the Frenchman could manage only four goals in 22 games. He was then shipped off to Sevilla, where he struggled to feature, playing just nine league games, and returned to Old Trafford to play a further eight times, scoring just once more.

However, the talent is there if United, or any team, can just tap into it. Even former professionals believe it, with ex-United man Lee Sharpe admitting that he feels Martial can be "unplayable" and added that he can be "that good" for the Red Devils.

But United are in need of goals right now, and with Martial having not been able to bag them with regularity, it looks as though he could end up usurped at Old Trafford this summer.