Manchester United could still add Goncalo Ramos to their squad this summer, with reports from Portugal via Sport Witness stating that Benfica are looking at a replacement in attack with the player potentially on his way out.

What striker will Man United sign this summer?

One area that the Red Devils will be looking to bolster in the transfer window is in attack, with the side struggling to hit the back of the net on a regular basis in the Premier League. They've managed 51 in the top flight this campaign, the fewest of any side in the top seven, and take away the efforts of Marcus Rashford - who has 16 to his name - and no other player has managed double figures in the division for United.

Erik ten Hag has already set out his transfer plan, with a forward very much on the agenda for the club when the window does open for business. Harry Kane has been one name heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford already this summer, but it's a man from Portugal that is reportedly still interesting those at Old Trafford according to the Portuguese media via Sport Witness.

This report states that Ramos is still on the radar of Man United heading into the summer and that whilst there are a few teams all keen to snap him up, it's the Red Devils that are at the "head" of the race to secure his signature and that Benfica are resigned to losing him at the end of the campaign.

In fact, it appears they are already making arrangements for his potential departure, with the side linked with a move of their own for Eres Inal. If they could wrap up that transfer themselves, then that could pave the way for Ramos to move - and it looks like the most likely landing spot is Old Trafford.

Are Man United signing Goncalo Ramos?

The Red Devils are in need of a goalscorer and Ramos certainly fits the bill in that respect, with his overall game impressing football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who called the 21-year-old "outstanding" after his performances for Benfica, most notably during a fixture against fellow title-challengers Porto.

The Portugal international has also managed a superb WhoScored rating of 7.30 in his domestic league this campaign, with five Player of the Match awards along the way. That's because he's produced 18 goals in just 28 games - not to mention two assists - and it's even earned him a more regular spot for his country too. When given that opportunity he's produced the goods as well, with a 6.98 WhoScored rating during his showings at the World Cup.

Ramos then is proven both domestically and on the bigger stages - and if he can bag as many goals at Old Trafford as he has in Portugal, then he would certainly solve their striker issue ahead of the next campaign.