Manchester United are now considering a bid to try and sign Inter star Lautaro Martinez as the Glazers hunt for a new striker, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Lautaro Martinez to Man United?

The Red Devils are keen to add fresh reinforcements to their forward line this summer, with Erik Ten Hag already identifiying the need to bring in a new goalscorer to his squad during the transfer window. The boss has made it one of his main priorities, with the club struggling to bag on a consistent basis in the Premier League this campaign.

Marcus Rashford has been the team's leading goalscorer domestically, with 16 strikes to his name in the division so far. If you look at the side's "out-and-out" strikers though, their highest tally is courtesy of Anthony Martial who has only four. Loan signing Wout Weghorst has zero.

Their search for fresh faces in attack has led them on a multitude of paths so far. One name doing the rounds was that of Victor Osimhen, but recent reports suggest that United have now opted against a move for the Napoli striker due to the transfer fee he may command. With the Serie A side wanting up to 100 million Euros (£86m) for the player, it has put off the Red Devils.

Now, according to Football Insider, Ten Hag and the board have turned their attention to Martinez. The Inter attacker could be available for much cheaper - it may only cost the club 50 million Euros (£43m) if not slightly more - and has a superb goalscoring record. This season, he has managed 19 goals in just 25 Serie A starts and has 77 in 169 games over the course of his Inter career.

With a striker on the wanted list then, Martinez could be the man that Ten Hag opts to bring in to solve his forward crisis.

Would Martinez be a good signing for Man United?

The 25-year-old has clearly earned the chance to try his luck elsewhere based on his form in Italy, with the player becoming arguably one of the best attackers in Europe. His goal record this year of 0.72 per 90 for example is the second best in the whole of Serie A and with 24 goals and assists, he also ranks second in the division in that category too.

In addition, he has shone on the European stage too. In the Champions League this year, he has five goal contributions in just ten starts. In United's own European campaign this season for comparison (albeit in the Europa League), only Marcus Rashford managed more than that amount.

In short, Martinez would be an instant upgrade at Old Trafford. He's proven to be a real poacher domestically and has stepped up and produced on the bigger stages as well, which is not something that all of the Red Devils' squad can claim. The Inter man then would be well worth a look from Man United.