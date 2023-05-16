Manchester United have added another midfielder to their wanted list this summer, with Martin Zubimendi the latest name to be linked with the club according to reports in Spain, via Sport Witness.

Who is Man United target Martin Zubimendi?

The 24-year-old midfielder has thrived this season with Real Sociedad, currently helping his side to fourth place in the La Liga table. This year, he has managed to play in 32 league outings for the side and has one goal with two assists.

Having burst onto the scene with a 31 game season back in the 2020/21 campaign, the midfielder has since gone on to establish himself as a first-team regular with his club, famed for his ability to read the game, break up opposition attacks and spread the ball around. Now, despite still being early on in his career, the player has already racked up 109 domestic appearances for Sociedad.

However, it's his performances in Europe that have clearly caught the eye. Playing four times and producing a rating of 6.67 via WhoScored, Zubimendi crossed paths with Man United - and that has now led to interest in his services from the Red Devils.

According to reports from Spain via Sport Witness, the Premier League scouts liked what they saw of the midfielder during their clashes with Real Sociedad in Europe and would be willing to "double" his current salary. It also mentions that the La Liga outfit are aware that Erik Ten Hag's side have registered an interest but also that they don't intend to sell the player - unless, of course, a club triggers his release clause.

That currently stands at 60 million Euros (£52m). If United are keen to add the player to their squad then, it seems they would need to stump up that amount to seal a deal.

Should Man United sign Zubimendi?

If Man United want to add some strength and depth to their midfield during the close season, then they could certainly do a lot worse than Zubimendi.

Even with other stars around him, he has been identified as a "brilliant" player by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who picked him out for specific praise for his showings in Spain. He has averaged a rating on WhoScored of 6.70 in La Liga as well this campaign, which showcases just how solid he already is in the centre of the field. With 1.8 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game this year, he looks like a potential successor for Casemiro.

The Red Devils then could have a gem on their hands if they do opt to sign the midfielder.