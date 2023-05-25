Manchester United are ready to step up their efforts to sign Mason Mount and will offer Chelsea £55m to get a deal done, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Who is signing Mason Mount this summer?

The Blues playmaker has struggled to hit the same heights and the same numbers that he managed during the last Premier League campaign, with both he and his club faltering in the top flight. Whilst Chelsea have dropped to 12th in the standings ahead of their clash at Old Trafford on Thursday, Mount's tallies have also dropped, with the player managing only three goals and two assists in 24 games.

It's a far cry from last time around, when the England international had a career-best campaign. With 11 goals and ten assists in 32 appearances, the midfielder managed a superb average of 0.80 goals or assists per 90 minutes. It helped dragged the Blues to third and put the 24-year-old on the radar as one of the brightest talents in the division.

Even though he has struggled to achieve the same feats this season, it hasn't put off any other teams. With the player's deal set to expire next summer, teams are now queuing up to add him to their ranks - as long as the Blues are prepared to cash in on Mount for a fee rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer and fail to agree a new deal with him.

One of the interested parties is Man United, with a report from the Daily Mail stating that the Red Devils are prepared to initiate talks over a potential transfer for the midfielder. In terms of a fee, it adds that Erik ten Hag's side would be willing to offer Chelsea £55m, and whilst that falls short of what the club are thought to be demanding - they want around £30m more than that total - it is believed United could up their offer as they are keen to try and bring the England international to Old Trafford.

Are Man United signing Mason Mount?

If the Red Devils do manage to pull off a deal for Mount - who was hailed as "unbelievable" by Joe Cole last season, it could vastly improve their midfield options - and add to their creativity up front.

Even in a side that has faltered this campaign, the midfielder remains a player capable of using his expert vision to pick out a pass. For example, his rate of 1.3 key passes per game ranks him as the best among his teammates who have featured in 15 games or more.

Meanwhile, his tally of three goals is still the joint-third best in that area, and although that isn't a great amount, it shows he is at least contributing as one of the better players in the side during what has been a tumultuous campaign.

If Mount did end up at Old Trafford, it could potentially allow him to get back to his previous figures if he is at a side that are flourishing. It could therefore be worth splashing out the cash required to sign the player.