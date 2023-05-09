Ruben Neves could end up joining Man United if a potential transfer to Barcelona collapses, as reported by Sport via Sport Witness.

What is the latest on Ruben Neves to Man United?

The Wolves midfielder has been at Molineux since helping take them out of the Championship and into the Premier League back in the 2017/18 campaign. He set the second tier alight with his dominating displays from midfield and his penchant for long-range goals and has been a mainstay in the club's side ever since.

Having gone from strength-to-strength in the top flight and now racked up over 216 league showings for Wolves, he has proven to be a wanted man amongst other top tier sides over the last few seasons. Last summer for example, both Man United and Liverpool expressed an interest in trying to snap up the player.

However, Neves stayed with his current team for the duration of this campaign and has once more proven important with six goals and one assist in 32 league outings. Now though, the midfielder could finally be set to move on with his Wolves deal expiring next summer. His club won't want to let him leave for nothing and that means they could cash in this summer.

A fresh report from Sport via Sport Witness suggests that he will indeed end his time with Wolves but that he has his heart set on a move to Spain and La Liga, with Barcelona the front-runners to snap up the 26-year-old. However, the deal that would send him to the Camp Nou involved a trade for Ansu Fati and with the Barca man unwilling to swap teams, it has stalled negotiations according to this source.

It means that a La Liga switch might not happen for Neves after all - and if that is the case, Man United would step in as the next available club, with the player set on departing Molineux.

Would Ruben Neves be a good Man United signing?

The midfielder has lit up the Premier League ever since he helped drag Wolves back into the top flight and he has shown no signs of slowing down either.

This year, despite his club toiling at the wrong end of the division, he has still regularly put in a shift and emerged as the one bright spot in what has been a lacklustre campaign for the team. This has been showcased by his 6.99 WhoScored rating in the Premier League - a better score than any other player at Molineux this season.

It comes as no surprise though, with even his teammates heaping the praise on Neves. Hugo Bueno labelled the midfielder as an "incredible player" and admitted he is a "key player" to the side.

Neves then could certainly slot into a top-level club considering that he continues to impress and shine above the rest at Wolves. His goal tally from midfield showcases an impressive ability to get things done under pressure - he has six this term, the joint-most at Wolves despite being a midfielder - and that shows a mentality from the player that would work out nicely at Old Trafford.