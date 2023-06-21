An update has emerged on Manchester United and their plans to bolster their options in the middle of the park ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest on Nicolo Barella to Man United?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils are one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Inter central midfielder Nicolo Barella in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that fellow Premier League sides Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are keen on the Italy international and would be willing to double his current salary, which is reportedly around £152k-per-week.

It states that United and Mauricio Pochettino's team have both made contact with the Serie A outfit to sound out a potential deal for the talented ace, although no official offers have been made for his services as of yet.

Inter are said to be wanting a fee of at least €80m (£69m) but it remains to be seen how much the English giants are willing to pay for him.

Would Nicolo Barella be a good signing for Manchester United?

Barella could be an excellent addition to Erik ten Hag's squad next term as the 26-year-old maestro would be a big upgrade on current midfielder Fred.

The Inter magician is an attack-minded number eight who stacked up well against other players in his position in Europe's top five leagues last season.

Indeed, Opta Analyst Radar shows that the Italian excelled at getting forward to make things happen in the final third, particularly when it came to creating chances and scoring goals, which has earned him a strong comparison with impressive Barcelona starlet Pedri.

Barella, who reporter Mike Piellucci dubbed a "genius", averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.08 across 35 Serie A matches in 22/23 and contributed with six goals and six assists from the middle of the park, whilst he also won 55% of his individual duels.

Fred, on the other hand, averaged an unimpressive Sofascore rating of 6.78 across 35 Premier League games and chipped in with two goals and two assists.

This suggests that the Inter ace, who was described as "outstanding" by writer Jerry Mancini, is capable of being more consistent with the quality of his performances and has the quality on the ball to make a greater impact at the top end of the pitch to win points for his side.

The Brazil international also lost 52% of his physical contests for Manchester United, indicating that Barella would be a stronger option in midfield, which could add some real steel to the team in front of the back four. Just imagine the thought of hm beside Casemiro; it's a tantalising prospect.

Indeed, it's clear that Ten Hag could land a big upgrade on the current Red Devils midfielder by swooping for the Serie A talent this summer. He would undoubtedly offer far more in and out of possession.