Manchester United are preparing an attempt to snap up Evan Ferguson in a future transfer window, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Who wants to sign Evan Ferguson from Brighton?

The 18-year-old has taken the Premier League by storm this campaign, with the teenager already emerging as a first-team regular and goalscorer for Brighton. Helping the Seagulls to break into the top six, he has managed a total of 17 games this season and has six goals and two assists already. That means he currently has an average of 0.88 goals or assists per 90 minutes - an impressive record for a youngster.

In addition, the attacker has already made an impact for the Republic of Ireland at international level. He's broken into the first team reckoning with three caps and already has his first goal under his belt - showing that the big stage certainly doesn't faze him.

It's these showings that have now led to interest in his services from across the rest of the top flight. A fresh report from Sky Sports suggests Man United are keen to land the forward in the future and that they have laid down plans to prise him away from his current side from the next summer transfer window.

They won't be alone in trying to snap up Ferguson's signature, though, with the striker also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

Whilst it doesn't mention that a deal will go ahead this coming summer - which is unlikely considering he has only just penned a new agreement with Brighton - it suggests that the interest and the bids could begin from this time next year.

Are Man United signing Evan Ferguson?

The player certainly looks like he could be a real talent in the future, especially considering what he has already achieved at such a tender age.

Already, the attacker has managed a rating of 6.76 on WhoScored - putting him within the top ten performers in the current Brighton squad. It shows that even at 18 years old, he has already become a vital part of the success his side are having, with the Seagulls assured of a European place with a game to spare.

Even those in the media have already been quick to laud the striker's performances. Football journalist Josh Bunting labelled Ferguson as "excellent", and it seems as though the player ticks plenty of boxes.

If Ferguson was to become a new recruit at Old Trafford, his arrival may well be considered bittersweet, as Sky Sports also noted how he had recently been dubbed a "£50m-plus mistake", with the Red Devils failing to take him in following a previous trial.

Nevertheless, Erik ten Hag would surely love to have the chance to snap up Ferguson this summer, and judging from his performances, the forward will be worth the wait.