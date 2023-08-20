Manchester United are reportedly still looking to make signings in two key positions in the summer transfer window, but it depends on one important thing.

Will Man United make more signings?

The Red Devils have had an up-and-down summer to date, bringing in new signings but arguably not doing enough business up until this point. Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund have all come in as players who should strength the starting lineup, instantly strengthening the squad depth at Erik ten Hag's disposal.

United do still look a little short of genuine top quality throughout the team, however, as last Monday's disappointing performance at home to Wolves showed, even though they ended up winning 1-0. The likes of Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are now all in their 30s, while younger players such as Antony and Alejandro Garnacho are still learning their trade.

The hope was that Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay would complete moves to West Ham, generating transfer funds and freeing up space in the squad to improve it, but as of now, the pair remain at Old Trafford.

There is now less than two weeks of the transfer window remaining, highlighting the need for United to act quickly, and a key update has emerged regarding their potential upcoming business.

Who do Man United want to sign?

According to Football Insider, United are still intending to sign a new defender and midfielder this summer, but only if players like the aforementioned duo head out of the Old Trafford exit door:

"Man United are still keen to sign a defender and midfielder but cannot strengthen until they sell players, sources have told Football Insider. The Old Trafford club had hoped West Ham’s moves for Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay would provide them with the requisite funds to complete their summer business.

"But those moves have recently broken down, leaving Erik ten Hag unable to add to his squad just days out from the 1 September deadline."

This is an encouraging update and one that suggests that Ten Hag remains hellbent on making further reinforcements before deadline day arrives. As mentioned, the display against Wolves left a lot to be desired, and while it is admittedly only one game, the team did look disjointed and lacking composure on the ball.

If United could sell Maguire and bring in a superior replacement, that would be an ideal start - someone who can really push Varane and Lisandro Martinez for minutes - while a creative midfielder who sits deep is also required, in order to ease Casemiro's workload as age slowly begins to catch up with him.

Failure to address both positions could ultimately prove to be fatal this season, in terms of United's top-four hopes, with Liverpool, Chelsea and even Tottenham potentially being much-improved in 2023/24, following hugely below-par campaigns last time around.

The money should be there for the Red Devils to spend, given what they generate as a club, so it is unacceptable if the Glazers don't back Ten Hag and ensure that another couple of signings come in before the end of the month.