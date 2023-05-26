Manchester United have placed Tyler Adams on their transfer radar, with Football Insider reporting that he could leave Leeds United if they drop down to the Championship.

Is Tyler Adams leaving Leeds United?

The midfielder has impressed in the Premier League since his move to England last summer, with the player emerging as one of his current side's standout options. With his WhoScored match rating of 6.73, the player actually ranks as the best player in the current Leeds side based on performances in the top flight this year.

It's an even better rating than Adams managed during his final season in Germany with RB Leipzig, suggesting that at 24 years old, he is continuing to get better and better. But with Leeds struggling at the wrong end of the division - and a potential relegation on the cards - the player could be tempted elsewhere.

That certainly appears to be the case according to Football Insider, which reports that the midfielder could be one of the names out the door should the Whites drop down to the second tier.

It would be hard to keep such a talented player in the Championship and it appears as though the club are fearing the worst. That has now alerted Man United, who have put him on their transfer radar. The Red Devils have watched him in action and have liked what they have seen, so they are now keeping tabs on the current situation.

Will Man United sign Tyler Adams?

It's no secret that United want to add some more midfield depth to their squad this summer, with Erik ten Hag outlining his need to add in that position. Adams could be a perfect fit for the club there.

The American - valued at €15m (£13m) by the CIES Football Observatory - averages more passes per game than any other Leeds player this season (55.3) and has the best pass success rate of any player in the side to have played ten games or more (82.4%). That shows that the 24-year-old is extremely competent in terms of picking out teammates and dictating the play from the centre of the field, almost like a quarterback in American football.

He was also praised by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who admired his showings at the World Cup for the United States. He claimed that the midfielder was "excellent" in keeping England quiet and lauded him for his performance. It shows that he is even catching the eye on the world stage and is certainly able to produce the goods, no matter the competition or team he is playing for.

Adams is young and already capable at the top level - so could be a fine addition to United's team.