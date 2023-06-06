Manchester United's interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer is believed to have cooled, according to a fresh update.

Is Osimhen linked with United?

The 24-year-old enjoyed a memorable season for Napoli, proving to be arguably their star player en route to them winning their first Serie A title since 1990. He scored 26 goals in 32 league appearances, as well as five in as many starts in the Champions League, cementing his reputation as one of Europe's leading strikers.

Osimhen has been constantly linked with a summer move to the Premier League in recent months, with United seen as one of the front-runners, as they look to bring in an elite attacker to lead the line. They aren't alone in showing an interest, however, with Chelsea also eyeing a move for him.

Now, a key update regarding the Nigerian's future has emerged - one that suggests the Red Devils could be set to look at different options moving forward.

What is the current situation with Osimhen?

According to TEAMtalk, United and Chelsea's interest in Osimhen isn't as strong as has otherwise been reported, due to Napoli demanding £150m for his services:

"Manchester United and Chelsea have cooled their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after the Italian club placed a £150million price tag on his head, TEAMtalk understands. "United and Chelsea are ready to end their interest in Osimhen due to Napoli’s inflated valuation of him. The Serie A champions have no intention of selling Osimhen as they want to keep him for next season’s title defence and Champions League campaign. This is why they have given him that huge £150m price tag, and the scare tactics seem to have worked exactly as they were intended."

While Osimhen could be an outstanding signing, considering his performances in 2022/23 and the fact that has been called "phenomenal" by Walter Mazzarri in the past, United could be wise to walk away from the deal because of the fee that is being mooted.

It is an enormous amount of money to pay for one player, especially one who has still only had one genuinely world class season in his career, and it would eat up a vast chunk of the Reds' summer transfer budget.

Should Napoli accept a lower offer, it should be all systems go for United, but if not, finding a cheaper alternative makes sense, with Harry Kane a potential option and someone who has been linked with making a switch to Old Trafford.