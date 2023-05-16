Manchester United are at the front of the pack in the race to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, with Il Mattino in Italy stating that the Red Devils are "on pole" to land the striker.

What is the latest on Victor Osimhen to Man United?

The Premier League outfit have outlined their need for another striker already this summer, with boss Erik Ten Hag intending to try and add both another forward and a midfielder to his Old Trafford squad during the transfer window.

With his side struggling to hit the back of the net - only Marcus Rashford has scored a double-digit tally of Premier League goals for the club this term - the Dutchman will be eager to add another attacking option to his side this summer.

There have been several names already linked with a switch to United. Harry Kane has been one of the most notable, with some reports suggesting that the Spurs striker is high up on the Red Devils' wanted list.

However, one name that won't go away is that of Victor Osimhen, who currently plies his trade for Napoli. The forward has been heavily linked with a switch to England, with United one of the teams that have gathered the most mentions over a potential transfer for the player.

Now, it appears as though Ten Hag's side are in the driving seat to seal a deal for the attacker, with Il Mattino in Italy reporting that the Red Devils are "on pole" position in their efforts to try and add the player to their squad.

The report also states that the Old Trafford outfit have already been in negotiations with Napoli owner/president Aurelio De Laurentiis, with these talks happening all the way back at the beginning of the season. In addition to that, Napoli are also prepared to sell it seems if the right offer comes in, with the report adding that the Serie A outfit are not prepared to offer Osimhen any more money, with De Laurentiis not prepared to raise the wage budget. That means that if the Red Devils make the right offer, then a deal could be done for the player this summer.

Would Osimhen be a good signing for Man United?

With Man United toiling in front of goal, Osimhen firing in the goals upfront for the club would certainly be a boost for the side.

With 23 goals this season, it is the player's best ever return for Napoli and over the course of his career. At just 24-years-old too, the likelihood is that he will continue to improve and get better and so now would be a good time to sign up the striker. In fact, his goals and assists rate so far this campaign is 1.03 per 90 minutes - which means that, on average, he is guaranteed to do one or the other every single game he plays in.

In addition, the player has even received praise from opposition coaches. He's been called "phenomenal" by former Cagliari coach Walter Mazzarri for example after his performance in Napoli's victory over the Italian side. It shows just how impressive the striker has been in Serie A.

Ten Hag then would instantly upgrade his frontline with a player like Osimhen. Even if the player ends up costing a substantial amount of money, it would still be seen as good business if he could produce similar numbers at Old Trafford.