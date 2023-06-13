Manchester United were "interested" in a move for William Saliba before the defender agreed to a new contract at Arsenal, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Is William Saliba staying at Arsenal?

The defender has become a key part of the Gunners' side this year and very nearly helped his club to a Premier League title. Ultimately, the side had to settle for second-place but it was a breakout year for the centre-back, who featured for Arsenal more than ever before in the 2022/23 campaign. He played on 27 occasions for them in the league and even managed two goals and an assist along the way.

In addition, his abilities for the Gunners in their backline made him stand out as one of the best in his position amongst the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe. His non-penalty goal rate of 0.10 per 90 for example put him in the top nine percent of CBs and his pass completion rate of 91.1% per 90 put him within the 93rd percentile in that figure too.

It shows the Frenchman has come on leaps and bounds this term for Arsenal and has become a player that the side can rely on with the ball at his feet to spread play around and start attacks from deep.

Having impressed in the Premier League this season then, it's no wonder that Arsenal have now moved quickly to agree fresh terms with Saliba. However, it appears there was interest from elsewhere in taking him on a deal this summer. According to a report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Man United were sniffing around the defender. It appears that he was on their wanted list - and Bayern Munich's - but has since committed his future to the Gunners.

Saliba may have set United back a pretty penny too if they had moved for him after his displays for Arsenal. CIES Football Observatory suggest his value is somewhere around the 80 million Euro mark (or £68m), which means the defender could have been an expensive but potentially worthwhile signing for the Red Devils.

How good is Saliba?

The defender has certainly become a reliable option at the back this campaign, with the player coming in for high praise from all angles. Football journalist Josh Bunting for example labelled him as the "perfect player" for breaking lines and added that he had made a "very impressive" debut at the World Cup back in 2022.

He's certainly a defender that likes to get on the ball and to make things happen with it despite his defensive responsibilities. Tagged on to his impressive goal-getting stats, he's also in the top 17% of centre-backs for expected assists.

Saliba then could have made a very good addition to a United backline known for playing out from the back under Erik ten Hag. However, it appears his future is now tied up with Arsenal.