Manchester United's search for a striker looks like it may drag on, with the club now stalling on a move for another target in Randal Kolo Muani, according to a report from The Mirror.

How many goals has Randal Kolo Muani scored?

The current Eintracht Frankfurt striker has only been with his club for one season, but has already made quite the impact in Germany with his new team. He bagged a total of 15 goals and eleven assists over the course of the Bundesliga season - double digits in both areas - and didn't struggle to adapt to life in a new country in the slightest.

His rate of 26 goal contributions in just 31 starts was actually a career best for the player, averaging out at 0.89 goal contributions per 90.

It means that, right now, he ranks as one of the best in his position in Europe. When compared to other strikers in the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues, his non-penalty goal rate of 0.43 per 90 is well above average (70th percentile) and his assist ranking is even better. With 0.31 per 90, it puts him in the top three percent in that category - meaning that not only can Kolo Muani hit the back of the net frequently, but is one of the very best at teeing up his teammates too.

That has led to the player already generating interest in his services from elsewhere. Premier League side Man United are one of the biggest names to make an approach for the forward, with the Red Devils having already made contact over a potential transfer for him this summer. However, things have quietened for the Frankfurt man and it may now be clear as to why.

Are Manchester United signing Randal Kolo Muani?

According to a report from The Mirror, the German side are demanding a fee of £80m for the striker this summer window - and United are not too keen to fork out that amount of money for him.

The Red Devils have looked at other potential striking options too but have also previously been put off by the asking prices for some of their other targets. The club opted not to move for Harry Kane because Tottenham wanted an "unrealistic" amount for example and a deal for Victor Osimhen is also seen as too expensive for the side.

Now, it appears as though the man they thought could be a cheaper alternative to Kane may also be priced out of a move to Old Trafford. If the Red Devils want to bring in some fresh recruits in attack though, they may be forced to bite the bullet with either the Frankfurt striker or one of their other targets this transfer window.