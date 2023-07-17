Manchester United are seemingly not giving up in their efforts to sign Rasmus Hojlund this summer, with Fabrizio Romano revealing they will now move for the striker after wrapping up Andre Onana.

How many goals has Rasmus Hojlund scored for Atalanta?

The 20-year-old has only spent one season with current club Atalanta, but has already caught the eye and showcased his ability in Serie A. He was given 32 league games for the Italian outfit over the course of the 2022/23 season, with 20 starts, and managed to bag nine goals with two assists along the way. They were his best totals in any league to date - showing that he is only getting better with more minutes and more gametime under his belt.

Prior to his move to Atalanta, he had spent time in both Denmark and Austria. Making his league debut with FC Copenhagen at just 17-years-old, he initially struggled to find the back of the net for the club despite making 19 appearances for them (albeit only two of those were actual starts).

The attacker then headed off to Sturm Graz to get regular football and with that came the goals. His first season in Austria led to seven goal contributions in 13 Bundesliga games, and he followed that up with five in five the season after before his switch to Serie A.

Have Manchester United made a bid for Rasmus Hojlund?

He's continued to go from strength-to-strength and his potential, as well as his current ability, has led to several sides all eyeing deals to sign him this summer. One of those clubs is Man United, with the Premier League side allegedly having already made a bid to try and bring him in to Old Trafford this window. Their attempts so far though have fallen on deaf ears.

Now, according to a report from Romano, writing for The Guardian, the Red Devils are lining up a new attempt to try and tempt Atalanta into a sale. It's unclear how much they will table to try and sign Hojlund, and Romano actually disputes reports of a previous bid, but he says they have held discussions and will ramp up efforts once the Onana deal is complete. Atalanta will apparently demand around €70m (£60m) to let the player go.

Despite his age, Hojlund has already caught the eye. It's therefore no surprise to see United trying to tie up a deal for an attacker that is currently seen as perhaps one of the hottest properties in his position right now. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig stated that the youngster is a "complete forward" already and added that he has a "huge future".

It means that not only would the Red Devils be getting a player who can immediately come into their frontline and improve it, but could also get even better and become perhaps one of the best strikers in the league. If the club can get a deal sorted then, it could be a really shrewd piece of business.