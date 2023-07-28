Manchester United are currently trying to juggle two separate transfers at once for Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Amrabat but according to a report from TeamTalk, it seems they are confident of getting both deals over the line.

What is the latest Manchester United transfer news?

The Red Devils have not been short on transfer links this summer, with plenty of big names rumoured to be on their way to Old Trafford. As the side have been focused on restocking their squad and ensuring they have adequate depth ahead of 2023/24, already bringing in Mason Mount and Andre Onana, it means that plenty of names have been mentioned as having deals in the pipeline and bids have already been placed for a few stars over the summer.

One of the biggest names linked with Old Trafford is Harry Kane. The striker looked as if he could indeed be on his way to Man United, but more recent updates have suggested Spurs won't let him move to another Premier League side. It means that Bayern have now edged in front, but a fresh report has stated that the Red Devils are still keeping tabs on the situation.

Two of the names that are looking a lot closer to moving to the club though are Hojlund and Amrabat. There have been twists and turns concerning both deals, with Hojlund now the subject of a bid from PSG and Amrabat not yet having anyone match the asking price for his services. United have bid for the former of the two and have also made contact with the latter, but as yet, no deals have been sealed.

Are Manchester United signing Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Amrabat?

Now, according to a report from TeamTalk on Friday, it seems as though, despite all these other factors, United feel transfers for both players can be pulled off after Erik ten Hag demanded new transfers.

It states that despite PSG making their own offer, the Red Devils are "confident" that they will still be able to land the Atalanta man. It also adds that they want to continue their business by bringing in Fiorentina's Amrabat and are confident of doing so, but that they just need to shift two of their current crop of midfielders before they can advance that deal.

Of the two, Amrabat appears to be near the top of his game right now. All of his performances for Morocco in the World Cup caught the attention of many and drew high praise from some of the biggest figures in the game. Fabio Capello even made a comparison that the Fiorentina man will likely be proud of, as he called the midfielder the "Gennaro Gattuso of Morocco." It means Amrabat is clearly viewed in high regard and perhaps even has a similar level of talent.

If that is the case, then United signing Amrabat and exciting forward Hojlund together could be an excellent move from the side as they look to push on in the Champions League and Premier League during Ten Hag's second season in charge.