Manchester United have seemingly made their first move to bring Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford this summer.

What’s the latest news on Man United and Hojlund?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag appear to be on the hunt for a new marquee striker over the coming months as well as bolstering their midfield ranks.

A number of forwards have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, including Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

Hojlund is another attacker on the radar in Manchester, with current owners the Glazers confident of remaining in charge by securing some outside investment. One of their first summer moves could well be for Hojlund, who has admitted is a "huge Manchester United fan".

Sport Witness relayed an update from Danish outlet BT regarding Hojlund, where the Red Devils were named. They stated that United and Real Madrid and showing a concrete interest in the striker and have made it known in the form of a letter.

The report adds that Atalanta will be aware of the letter and say that Hojlund should have a new agent over the coming weeks and will consider his next move then.

Would Hojlund be a smart signing by Man United?

Hojlund, who journalist Sacha Pisani has labelled as “scary quick”, is 20 years of age and appears to be a star in the making after scoring five goals in his first four Denmark appearances.

The Denmark international was called a “beast” at the beginning of the season by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, while there have also been comparisons to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Valued at a career-high €35m by Transfermarkt, the left-footed forward is under contract until 2027 with Atalanta and has contributed to 20 goals in 36 appearances.

However, this is Hojlund’s first season in a big European league, so you could argue that he could be more of a risk compared to alternative targets such as Kane or Osimhen.

The Spurs star has guaranteed goals in the Premier League over the last nine seasons, whereas Osimhen has been impressing in both France and Italy during the last four campaigns.

It is good to see that the Red Devils have a number of attacking targets, and it’ll be interesting to see who arrives at Old Trafford to take over from Anthony Martial and loanee Wout Weghorst, with the former also potentially on the way out.