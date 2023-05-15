Manchester United have added another name to their list of transfer targets this summer, with Football Insider reporting that the club are interested in signing Ryan Gravenberch.

What is the latest on Ryan Gravenberch to Man United?

Erik Ten Hag's side have battled at the top end of the Premier League table for most of the campaign so far, with their top four destiny currently in their own hands.

The Red Devils will be eyeing a spot in the Champions League again under the stewardship of their new manager and if they do achieve it, then they will need to ensure they are well-equipped to battle on all fronts when the 2023/24 season begins. That could involve adding some more bodies this summer, with their boss already identifying that he wants to bring in both another midfielder and a goalscoring striker during the summer transfer window.

There have been a number of names linked with a switch to Old Trafford so far in that central position. Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, both from Brighton, have been rumoured to be the subject of a double swoop from United this summer for example and Declan Rice has also seen his name thrown around in the discussion over a potential Red Devils move.

Now, Ryan Gravenberch's name has been added to that list, with Football Insider reporting that he is indeed on a list of midfield targets for Erik Ten Hag. The boss is familiar with the player and the report adds that he is believed to be eager to link-up with the 20-year-old again having gotten some of the best football of his career out of the midfielder at Ajax.

Now, with the player up for grabs again and Bayern Munich prepared to flog him when the window opens, Ten Hag could move to link-up with Gravenberch once more in England, but he will have to fend off rival interest from Liverpool.

Should Man United sign Ryan Gravenberch?

If the Red Devils did opt to sign the current Bayern Munich man, then it could be a deal that pays off in a big way. His age means that he can continue to get better and if he does establish himself as a top midfielder, then his value could double or even triple in the future.

In addition, the player is at a very good standard now. Brian Tevreden, who formerly coached the 20-year-old during his youth, called Gravenberch "dominant" in midfield and added that he was "unbelievable" in terms of his talent, even likening him to a "better version of Pogba in his best days at Juventus, in terms of his technique and his presence on the pitch".

Having now played plenty of first-team football, he continues to shine. This year in Germany he has struggled, but that could come down to the fact he has started only two games in the Bundesliga and has accumulated just 484 minutes of action. Get him on the field though and the player can flourish, as shown during his time with Ajax when he managed five assists and two goals during his last season in Holland - and that was when he was just 19-years-old.

Gravenberch then is a player who certainly seems to have the potential to be a very good addition in midfield. Reunited with his former boss, it could be a perfect match.