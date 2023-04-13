Manchester United's second-half collapse against Sevilla on Thursday evening was remarkable.

The Red Devils were 2-0 up and cruising at half time thanks to two goals from loanee Marcel Sabitzer, but after spurning a succession of chances, were made to pay by the Spanish side.

The eventual scoreline was 2-2 with Erik ten Hag's men having fallen to sleep late on, leaving their chances of reaching the next round of the Europa League in doubt.

What happened in Man United vs Sevilla?

It was a torrid night for the Manchester club who saw Bruno Fernandes suspended ahead of the second leg, Lisandro Martinez leave the pitch in tears after an injury and Tyrell Malacia fall asleep for Sevilla's opener.

It was dreadful defending from the Dutchman who inexplicably switched off at the back post and allowed former Manchester City man Jesus Navas to steel in.

The right-back attempted to play the ball into the box but it cannoned off Malacia, then off David De Gea, before ending up in the back of the net.

The evening then became even worse after substitute Harry Maguire's own goal. If anything typified his stint at Old Trafford this was it.

Youssef En-Nesyri leapt the highest for a late header in the box and with the ball not goalbound in the slightest, it came off Maguire's head who was completely oblivious to what was happening, before it beat a hapless De Gea.

What was the reaction to Maguire's own goal?

The reaction to the own goal was one of jest with plenty taking to social media to aim criticism at the centre-half, even if he couldn't do anything about the end result.